Lance Gross Talks One Yard Virtual HBCU Homecoming Experience [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It’s that time of the year for tailgating, step shows, and the battle of the bands, but since we can’t all huddle into our college family reunions due to the pandemic, One Yard is bringing it to our living rooms!

Lance Gross shares all the details of the virtual homecoming that will be launching tomorrow.  Black excellence doesn’t quit to be sure to attend each day of the event to get all of your homecoming feels!

 

Lance Gross Talks One Yard Virtual HBCU Homecoming Experience [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

