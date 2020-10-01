Some Wake County Students To Return To Classroom

The Wake County Board of Education voted Tuesday by a 5-4 margin to bring students back to the classroom next month. Here is the breakdown:

Students in pre-kindergarten through third grade will begin their three-week rotation – learning two weeks online and one week in person – on Oct. 26.

Grades 4 and 5 would return Nov. 16.

Grades 9-12 will remain in remote learning for the fall semester.

Elementary and K-12 special education programs could begin full-time in-person classes by Nov. 16.

