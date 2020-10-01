CLOSE
We Chat With Allison Riggs About The Things You REALLY Need To Know About Voting

Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019

Source: Local: MY VOTE, MY VISION_RD Houston_December 2019 / CS

Allison Riggs from the Southern Coalition for Social Justice joined us to discuss some of the most important things we should know about voting.

  • Early Voting Dates
  • Absentee Voting
  • Witnesses for Absentee Ballots
  • Finding Your Early Voting Location
  • Wearing PPE At The Polling Location

 

 

The Southern Coalition for Social Justice is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in August 2007 in Durham, North Carolina by a multidisciplinary group, predominantly people of color, who believed that families and communities engaged in social justice struggles need a team of lawyers, social scientists, community organizers, and media specialists to support them in their efforts to dismantle structural racism and oppression.

Some of our current efforts include these interrelated issues:

  • Protecting the voting rights of people of color and strengthening meaningful opportunities for effective civic participation for all.
  • Ensuring police accountability through data and policy advocacy.
  • Challenging racial discrimination at all stages of the criminal justice system and its impact on racial and ethnic minority communities.
  • Promoting effective school discipline policies and interrupting the school-to-prison pipeline that devastates families and communities of color.

 

