CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

News You Can’t Use with Special K: Words Black People Always Get Wrong [WATCH]

You know as Black people we have our own culture, and sometimes we pick up words that may or not be real English.  You may say “conversate” instead of “converse” or pronounce “ask” as “axe”.

Special K points out a list of words or phrases that sometimes we as a community get wrong.  You may use some of these words so listen to see if you have some correcting to do.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

10 photos Launch gallery

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

Continue reading The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

News You Can’t Use with Special K: Words Black People Always Get Wrong [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
News You Can’t Use with Special K: Words…
 2 hours ago
09.29.20
Platinum Plan President Trump’s 2016 Campaign Allegedly Listed…
 6 hours ago
09.29.20
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG…
 6 hours ago
09.29.20
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential…
 6 hours ago
09.29.20
Uncle Luke Surprised As Wife Files For Divorce…
 7 hours ago
09.29.20
CeCe Winans Says Appearance In Trump Approved COVID-19…
 7 hours ago
09.29.20
Breonna Taylor Case Transcripts To Be Released, Suggests…
 10 hours ago
09.29.20
Da Brat’s Birthday Surprise For LisaRaye Went Left…
 11 hours ago
09.29.20
Marsai Martin Working On Unscripted Show About Black…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Tamika Mallory Discusses The Aftermath Of The Breonna…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Front Page News: First Presidential Debate Happens Tomorrow…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
NeNe Leakes Reveals That Bravo Forced Her Out…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
San Francisco Launches Program To Give Pregnant Black…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
‘Girlfriends’ Star Reggie Hayes Diagnosed With Congestive Heart…
 1 day ago
09.28.20
Close