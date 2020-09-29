You know as Black people we have our own culture, and sometimes we pick up words that may or not be real English. You may say “conversate” instead of “converse” or pronounce “ask” as “axe”.

Special K points out a list of words or phrases that sometimes we as a community get wrong. You may use some of these words so listen to see if you have some correcting to do.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World 10 photos Launch gallery The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World 1. Serena Williams - On Growing Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. Janice Bryant Howroyd, Founder of Employment Agency ACT-1 Group On being the First African-American Woman to Own a Billion Dollar Business Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. Cathy Hughes Founder Of RadioOne & TVOne On the Aspect of Business Source:via MONARCH 3 of 10 4. Russell Simmons, Businessman & Activist On Being an Activist and Business Figure Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. Robert “Bob” Johnson, Founder of BET On The Legacy of BET Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. Sean P. Diddy Combs - Businessman On Following Your Dreams Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. Michael Jordan, Athlete & Businessman On the Importance of Failure Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. Folorunsho Alakija, Founding Grand Matron of Africa Cinematography Festival On Passion and Success Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. Oprah Winfrey, Businesswoman & Philanthropist On Remaining Humble Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. Beyonce Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World The Best Advice From Some Of The Richest Black People In The World

News You Can’t Use with Special K: Words Black People Always Get Wrong [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com