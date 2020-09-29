CLOSE
Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron

Release the transcript too.

If it walks and quacks like a duck; chances are that it is a duck.

After the miscarriage of justice that was Breonna Taylor’s indictment announcement or rather lacks thereof, the feeling towards Kentucky’s government might be at an all-time low with people of color. As spotted on Blavity activist Tamika Mallory went ten toes down on Daniel Cameron, the resident Attorney General for the city. On Friday, September 25 she spoke at a press conference where she took objection to his decision to place a higher value on concrete walls than Breonna’s life. 

“I want you to understand how wicked he is and how wicked this system is,” she said. Mallory also pointed to the fact that he had pledged his allegiance to the local police upon his original appointment. “Daniel Cameron is not here to protect citizens and to make the state of Kentucky safer,” Mallory stated. “But he was honest about one part. And that is that he is an advocate for police. And that he was going to be their voice and to do whatever is necessary to protect them.”

She would go on to speak to the elephant in the room regarding him turning his back on the Black community with the decision to not pursue legal action against the police who killed Taylor. “I thought about the ships that went into Fort Monroe and Jamestown with our people on them over 400 years ago and how there were also Black men on those ships that were responsible for bringing our people over here. Daniel Cameron is no different than the sellout negroes that sellout negros that sold our people into slavery.”

Tamika also made it clear she has no love for him; regardless of his race. “We have no respect for you,” she said. “No respect for your Black skin because all of our skin folk ain’t our kinfolk and you do not belong to Black people at all.”

[caption id="attachment_910190" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Jon Cherry / Getty[/caption] On Wednesday (Sept. 23), the Kentucky Attorney General revealed that a grand jury failed to indict all three officers involved in the murder of Breonna Taylor and giving just once officer a far lesser charge. One of the cops, Brett Hankison, was indicted. But for the charge of first-degree wanton endangerment, something that sounds like all he did was make a little boo-boo in murdering a Black woman in her sleep. As reported by CNN, Hankison was the lone officer charged among two others facing charges stemming from the fateful night that left the 26-year-old Taylor shot dead this past March. Sgt. John Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove managed to avoid justice after Kentucky's Attorney General Daniel Cameron told a media throng that the cops were "justified of their use of force" due to Taylor's boyfriend firing at them first. "The decision before my office is not to decide if the loss of Breonna Taylor's life was a tragedy," Cameron stated. "The answer to that question is unequivocally, yes." The city of Louisville, seemingly anticipating demonstrations and outrage from protestors already on the ground, saw businesses boarding up their stores as they brace for an impending onslaught. Via Twitter, the ACLU of Kentucky issued a pointed statement on its account regarding today's decision. "Only 1 of the 3 officers who killed Breonna Taylor has been charged with a crime. None of the charges are related to her death. Once again, the state has denied that Black lives matter by failing to hold law enforcement accountable," read one portion of the statement. ACLU KY continued with, "Today's announcement comes more than six months after Breonna Taylor was shot and killed by Louisville police officers in her own home. No officers were charged directly in her death." On Twitter, the disappointment from observers mirrored that of Taylor's family who hoped that their loved one's death would be legally avenged to no avail.

Tamika Mallory Places Sellout Jacket On Kentucky AG Daniel Cameron  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Close