Da Brat Clears Up Rumors Surrounding In Her Interview On Kandi Burruss’s “Speak On It” [WATCH]

Gary is saying the tea on the streets is that fans are upset with Da Brat. After she went onto Kandi Burruss’s YouTube show, “Speak On It” she candidly told more of her story and some fans felt like she may have overshared.

She discussed her relationship with former basketball player Allen Iverson, exploring her sexuality, and dating Kirk Frost (Rasheeda’s husband).

Well, today’s Gary’s Tea was all about clearing up Da Brat’s tea.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

It’s Da Brat Tat Tat Tat! [PHOTOS] 52 photos Launch gallery It’s Da Brat Tat Tat Tat! [PHOTOS] 1. Da Brat Source:Reach Media 1 of 52 2. Da Brat Source:Reach Media 2 of 52 3. Da Brat Source:Reach Media 3 of 52 4. Da Brat Source:Reach Media 4 of 52 5. Da Brat Source: 5 of 52 6. Da Brat and Jermaine Dupri Source: 6 of 52 7. Da Brat and B.o.B Source: 7 of 52 8. Da Brat Source: 8 of 52 9. Da Brat Source: 9 of 52 10. Da Brat Source: 10 of 52 11. Lil Kim, Missy Elliot and Da Brat Source: 11 of 52 12. Da Brat Source: 12 of 52 13. Da Brat Source: 13 of 52 14. Da Brat and Missy Elliot Source: 14 of 52 15. Da Brat Source: 15 of 52 16. Da Brat Source: 16 of 52 17. Da Brat Source: 17 of 52 18. Da Brat and Deb Atney Source: 18 of 52 19. Da Brat Source: 19 of 52 20. Da Brat Source: 20 of 52 21. Da Brat Source: 21 of 52 22. Da Brat Source: 22 of 52 23. Da Brat and Russell Simmons Source: 23 of 52 24. Da Brat Source: 24 of 52 25. Jussie Smollett and Da Brat Source: 25 of 52 26. KeKe Palmer and Da Brat Source: 26 of 52 27. Da Brat and Jussie Smollett Source: 27 of 52 28. Da Brat Source: 28 of 52 29. Da Brat Source:Getty 29 of 52 30. Lisa Raye and Da Brat Source:Getty 30 of 52 31. Da Brat Source:Getty 31 of 52 32. Da Brat Source:Getty 32 of 52 33. Da Brat Source:Getty 33 of 52 34. Da Brat Source: 34 of 52 35. Da Brat Source:Getty 35 of 52 36. Da Brat Source:Getty 36 of 52 37. Da Brat and Lisa Raye Source:Getty 37 of 52 38. Da Brat Source:Getty 38 of 52 39. Da Brat Source: 39 of 52 40. Da Brat Source: 40 of 52 41. Da Brat Source: 41 of 52 42. Da Brat Source: 42 of 52 43. Da Brat Source: 43 of 52 44. Raven Symone and Da Brat Source: 44 of 52 45. Da Brat Source: 45 of 52 46. Mariah Carey, Ananada Lewis, Da Brat Source: 46 of 52 47. Porsha Williams and Da Brat Source: 47 of 52 48. Da Brat Source: 48 of 52 49. Da Brat Source: 49 of 52 50. Da Brat Source: 50 of 52 51. Ludacris and Da Brat Source: 51 of 52 52. Da Brat Source: 52 of 52 Skip ad Continue reading It’s Da Brat Tat Tat Tat! [PHOTOS] It’s Da Brat Tat Tat Tat! [PHOTOS]

Da Brat Clears Up Rumors Surrounding In Her Interview On Kandi Burruss’s “Speak On It” [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com