Megan Thee Stallion And Bob The Drag Queen Enlisted As New Faces Of ‘Coach Forever’ Campaign

Megan Thee Stallion, Rickey Thompson and Bob the Drag Queen as fresh faces of Coach's new 'Coach Forever' Spring 2021 campaign.

Coach is known for featuring some of our favorite celebrities as the beautiful faces in their seasonal fashion campaigns. For their Fall/Winter 2020 collection, the fashion brand tapped Michael B. Jordan and J.Lo as models for their family-oriented, “Coach Family” campaign and featured both Michael and J. Lo alongside their families…decked out in Coach of course.

For their next line-up, Coach is broadening their repertoire of famous faces and tapping the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Rickey Thompson and Bob the Drag Queen for their next round of seasonal shots. The Spring 2021 “Coach Forever” campaign was officially unveiled on September 22 and, according to Coach, is “a reflection on what matters most right now.” The global campaign is meant to “bring together friends of Coach to tell a story about the enduring importance of community and inclusivity,” and with fresh faces like Meg, Rickey and Bob, the brand is doing just that.

For “Coach Forever” Creative Director Stuart Vevers, the intent was on finding new ways of doing things, featuring a mix of new and vintage designs and incorporating revamped pieces from Fall 2020. As a celebration of the past, the present and the future, Coach hopes this campaign will highlight the brand’s global legacy. Orchestrated entirely remote by Juergen Teller, the new campaign was shot all around with world, with Meg and Rickey’s photos shot in California and Bob the Drag Queen’s photos shot in Brooklyn.

For Megan Thee Stallion, it was all about sophistication, class and attitude as the rapper, pictured in a Los Angeles desert, models a beige dress, flat sandals and the revamped version of the first Bonnie Cashin designed Coach bag.

On the other hand, Internet personality Rickey Thompson, also pictured in a California desert, donned a striped co-ord set, preppy blazer, an oversized trench and pastel shoes.

And then there’s Bob the Drag Queen of “RuPaul’s Drag Race”, who pulled off a printed sweater, plaid pants and of course, a signature Coach shoulder bag.

In lieu their usual New York Fashion Week runway, Coach released a short film to debut the line and outline its commitment: “To spotlight the optimism of craft, community and responsibility to the planet through new, vintage and archival Coach designs,” and who better to spotlight craft and community than Coach’s new cast of fresh faces for their spring campaign! Check out the short film here.

Megan Thee Stallion And Bob The Drag Queen Enlisted As New Faces Of 'Coach Forever' Campaign

