CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Da Brat Opens Up About Dating Allen Iverson & Beating Up A Woman Over Him

Da Brat is opening up about her past and sharing some deep life details.

In the most episode of Kandi Burruss’s Speak On It, the Chicago rapper got candid about exploring her sexuality and her relationships.  She discussed her current relationship with businesswoman Jesseca Dupart and the decision to come out publically as bisexual.

While discussing past relationships, she opened up about dating former NBA player Allen Iverson in the past.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

 

 

In the viral clip, she shared how close they were detailing times when they traveled aboard together and met each other’s families.  She mentioned that she really loved being domesticated for him by cooking and cleaning and in return, he spoiled her.  Though things between them were good, the rapper recalled fighting other women because of his basketball player ways.

“The last straw, I think we were sitting outside the hotel, in the hallway,” she says. “And this half-naked b***h, walks up the hallway talking about she looking for him. I’m sitting there with him. I’m like, ‘B***h, I know you see me sitting here with this [n-word]. You still gon say you looking for him?’ I must have molly whopped that b***h down the hallway.”

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

She says after the altercation, she decided to fall back from the relationship.  Watch the full interview between the two!

RELATED NEWS:

Kandi & Todd Opening New Restaurant, ‘Blaze’ Steak & Seafood Named After Their Baby Girl

Da Brat Worried That Coming Out Would Cause Her Late Grandmother To Be Judged By Church Members

What Does Da Brat Know About Tamar’s Elevator Fight? [WATCH]

Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2005 - Baby Phat - After Party

Da Brat & Her Sister LisaRaye Through The Years [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

Da Brat & Her Sister LisaRaye Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Da Brat & Her Sister LisaRaye Through The Years [PHOTOS]

Da Brat & Her Sister LisaRaye Through The Years [PHOTOS]

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Da Brat Opens Up About Dating Allen Iverson & Beating Up A Woman Over Him  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
First Ever U.S. High-Speed Rail System Approved For…
 4 hours ago
09.22.20
Da Brat Opens Up About Dating Allen Iverson…
 6 hours ago
09.22.20
Gary’s Tea: Cardi B.’s Real Reason For Divorcing…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Eva’s Corner: Tyler Perry’s ‘Quilt’ Emmy Speech Is…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
All The Black History Made At The 72nd…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Chris Rock Says White People Are ‘Mentally Handicapped’…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Report: Trump Administration To Block Downloads Of TikTok…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
'Breakout Kings' New York Premiere Party
Laz Alonso Talks ‘The Boys,’ How Awkward Sex…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Brandy Norwood Prepares Her 'Chicago' Broadway Debut
Brandy’s “Focused On A Reboot” After Moesha’s Success…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Pamela Hutchinson Of The Emotions, Known For ‘Best…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Black Hollywood Did That! Here Are The Best…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
10 items
Images From The Supreme Court After The Passing…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
‘Made By Maddie’ Tween Actress Alyssa Cheatham: ‘Black…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Jordyn Woods On Making Her Acting Debut In…
 1 day ago
09.21.20
Close