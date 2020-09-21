CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Laz Alonso Talks ‘The Boys,’ How Awkward Sex Scenes Are, Howard U, Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy, + More

Hennessy And Honey Collective Party

Source: Maury Phillips / Getty

Known for his roles in “Avatar” and “Jumping The Broom,” Laz Alonso is no stranger to the big screen! Taking his talents to Amazon Prime for their number one show in the world “The Boys,” Alonso stopped by the Lemonade Stand to spill A LOT! He talked about the hit show and the similarities between Mother’s Milk and himself. Ever wondered how it felt to do a sex scene in a movie well Laz DOES NOT hold back and tells why he HATES doing them. The Howard Alum also dishes on who he was back in college and what the legacy of Howard University taught him. Laz also talked about Chadwick Boseman and what his career meant to Hollywood. Lots to dive into so grab a cup, throw it back, and sip on all of that! Watch the full interview here:

Laz Alonso Talks ‘The Boys,’ How Awkward Sex Scenes Are, Howard U, Chadwick Boseman’s Legacy, + More  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
All The Black History Made At The 72nd…
 3 hours ago
09.21.20
Chris Rock Says White People Are ‘Mentally Handicapped’…
 5 hours ago
09.21.20
Report: Trump Administration To Block Downloads Of TikTok…
 5 hours ago
09.21.20
'Breakout Kings' New York Premiere Party
Laz Alonso Talks ‘The Boys,’ How Awkward Sex…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
Brandy Norwood Prepares Her 'Chicago' Broadway Debut
Brandy’s “Focused On A Reboot” After Moesha’s Success…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
Pamela Hutchinson Of The Emotions, Known For ‘Best…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
Black Hollywood Did That! Here Are The Best…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
10 items
Images From The Supreme Court After The Passing…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
‘Made By Maddie’ Tween Actress Alyssa Cheatham: ‘Black…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
Jordyn Woods On Making Her Acting Debut In…
 6 hours ago
09.21.20
This Sexy Playmate Is Breaking Her Silence About…
 7 hours ago
09.21.20
Vivica A. Fox Tests Positive For COVID-19, Misses…
 14 hours ago
09.21.20
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B. Faking Her Divorce…
 3 days ago
09.18.20
Close