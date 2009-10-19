CLOSE
Local
Home

20 NC Inmates Set For Release

0 reads
Leave a comment

Members of the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police are expressing concern over a state Supreme Court ruling that forces the release of 20 longtime inmates. The inmates are scheduled to be released Oct. 29. The state’s Fair Sentencing Act in 1981 included a retroactive provision essentially cutting all those sentences in half, and good behavior and other credits have shortened the sentences to the point that they are now complete.

Seven of the inmates set for release were once on death row. All but one of them have been convicted of murder or rape, including several who targeted young girls. The Department of Correction is attempting to notify victims of these crimes. Victims who have not been contacted are asked to call the DOC Office of Victim Services at 1-866-719-0108.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Feeling The Love: 4 Times Beyoncé’s Vocals Restored…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Hughley TV: Johnny Gill Doesn’t Feel Like He…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
The Number 1 NBA Draft Pick Goes To…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Porsha Williams Calls It Quits with Fiancé Dennis…
 2 days ago
06.21.19
Powerball Lottery Reaches Third Highest Jackpot
Ex-Girlfriend Sues Over $500 K Winning Lottery Ticket
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Hughley TV: Men Should Not Tell Women What…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Dwyane Wade On His Son Attending Miami Pride:…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Jermaine Dupri Preps New Documentary Featuring Mariah Carey,…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Shaunie Fights The Urge To…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Survey Finds Young People Are Ditching Deodorant
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Black Woman Named Marijuana Pepsi Earns PhD After…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
What B Smyth Does To Make Women Go…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
‘Saved By the Bell’ Alum Joins ABC’s ‘Mixed-ish’
 3 days ago
06.20.19
Jacquees to BET: ‘How in the F*** Am…
 3 days ago
06.20.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close