20 NC Inmates Set For Release

Members of the North Carolina Fraternal Order of Police are expressing concern over a state Supreme Court ruling that forces the release of 20 longtime inmates. The inmates are scheduled to be released Oct. 29. The state’s Fair Sentencing Act in 1981 included a retroactive provision essentially cutting all those sentences in half, and good behavior and other credits have shortened the sentences to the point that they are now complete.

Seven of the inmates set for release were once on death row. All but one of them have been convicted of murder or rape, including several who targeted young girls. The Department of Correction is attempting to notify victims of these crimes. Victims who have not been contacted are asked to call the DOC Office of Victim Services at 1-866-719-0108.

