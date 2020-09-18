CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87

Congressional Recess

Source: Tom Williams / Getty

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died.

The Supreme Court announcing her death on Friday, saying Ginsburg died surrounded by family from complications from metastatic cancer of the pancreas.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“Our nation has lost a justice of historic stature,” Chief Justice John Roberts said. “We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her, a tired and resolute champion of justice.”

Ginsburg served 27 years in the nation’s highest court and was a champion for gender equality.

She was 87.

Read More: NPR

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At…
 3 hours ago
09.18.20
Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B. Faking Her Divorce…
 9 hours ago
09.18.20
Front Page News: Today Is National Black Voter…
 9 hours ago
09.18.20
10 items
Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe…
 11 hours ago
09.18.20
Nene Leakes Reveals She Won’t Return To ‘Real…
 15 hours ago
09.18.20
Here’s What NeNe Leakes Had To Say About…
 15 hours ago
09.18.20
Black Film Festival 2020 “Love & Relationships” Category
 17 hours ago
09.18.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Hot Spot: Twitter Blocks Kanye West Because Of…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Mom Of Eric Garner, Launches Petition To Declare…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
ICE Whistleblower Claims Mass Hysterectomies Performed On Migrant…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
6 items
Fab & Fit: Eniko Hart’s Best Maternity Style…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Lizzo Comes Through For the #PeriodChallenge
 2 days ago
09.17.20
Close