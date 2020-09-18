CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

“The Light Lunch” Interview With Rich Tolbert Jr.

 

Join us everyday at 12noon for the Light Lunch with Melissa Wade.  Today Rich Tolbert Jr. joined in for a Light Lunch to talk about his latest worship song ” Never Be Defeated.”  Listen in and be sure to look out for his new album to be released October 23, 2020.

 

 

Rich Tolbert Jr.

Richard Tolbert Jr, affectionately known as “Rich,” is an extraordinary worship leader, songwriter and psalmist with an undying passion to reach the heart of God through music. A native of the Bronx, New York, Tolbert’s musical journey began at the early age of 10, where he began leading in music ministry within his local church. Growing up in a notable area, known for gospel music, Tolbert was heavily influenced by a surrounding community of singers and musicians, which helped to cultivate his musical ability.

Tolbert is known for his musical expertise, versatile vocal ability and songwriting skills, which has afforded him many opportunities to share the stage with award winning artists such as Kim Burrell, Tye Tribbett, Alicia Keys, Elle Varner, Tyrese, Vashawn Mitchell, Mali Music and many others.

Tolbert reached a new height in his career, in 2019, as the songwriter and featured artist on the single “Miracle Worker,” released by Grammy Award Nominated Gospel Artist JJ Hairston. Traction from the release of “Miracle Worker” earned the song a debut spot at the top of the Billboard Charts and nine 2020 Stellar Award Nominations. With a strong follow up as a solo artist, Tolbert released the single “Never Be Defeated” that quickly captured the attention of listeners as far as the Netherlands. The song earned the #1 spot on the Billboard Gospel Digital Song Sales Chart the first week of its release. The release of this single also landed him at the #5 spot on Billboard’s Top New Gospel Artist’s Chart for 2019. After the great response from his single, Tolbert decided to keep up the momentum by recording new music scheduled to be released in the Fall of 2020.

Tolbert’s mission is to travel the world bringing a song, voice and experience that will change the hearts and minds of people. It is his ambition to see God’s love, hope and freedom expressed to all through his musical expression and his personal testimony.

 

“The Light Lunch” Interview With Rich Tolbert Jr.  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B. Faking Her Divorce…
 1 hour ago
09.18.20
Front Page News: Today Is National Black Voter…
 2 hours ago
09.18.20
10 items
Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe…
 3 hours ago
09.18.20
Nene Leakes Reveals She Won’t Return To ‘Real…
 7 hours ago
09.18.20
Here’s What NeNe Leakes Had To Say About…
 8 hours ago
09.18.20
Black Film Festival 2020 “Love & Relationships” Category
 9 hours ago
09.18.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 19 hours ago
09.17.20
Hot Spot: Twitter Blocks Kanye West Because Of…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Mom Of Eric Garner, Launches Petition To Declare…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
ICE Whistleblower Claims Mass Hysterectomies Performed On Migrant…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
6 items
Fab & Fit: Eniko Hart’s Best Maternity Style…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Lizzo Comes Through For the #PeriodChallenge
 1 day ago
09.17.20
D.C. Black Film Festival 2020 “Reel Women” Category
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Close