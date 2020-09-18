“The Light Lunch” Interview With Rich Tolbert Jr.

Join us everyday at 12noon for the Light Lunch with Melissa Wade. Today Rich Tolbert Jr. joined in for a Light Lunch to talk about his latest worship song ” Never Be Defeated.” Listen in and be sure to look out for his new album to be released October 23, 2020.

Richard Tolbert Jr, affectionately known as “Rich,” is an extraordinary worship leader, songwriter and psalmist with an undying passion to reach the heart of God through music. A native of the Bronx, New York, Tolbert’s musical journey began at the early age of 10, where he began leading in music ministry within his local church. Growing up in a notable area, known for gospel music, Tolbert was heavily influenced by a surrounding community of singers and musicians, which helped to cultivate his musical ability.

Tolbert is known for his musical expertise, versatile vocal ability and songwriting skills, which has afforded him many opportunities to share the stage with award winning artists such as Kim Burrell, Tye Tribbett, Alicia Keys, Elle Varner, Tyrese, Vashawn Mitchell, Mali Music and many others.

Tolbert reached a new height in his career, in 2019, as the songwriter and featured artist on the single “Miracle Worker,” released by Grammy Award Nominated Gospel Artist JJ Hairston. Traction from the release of “Miracle Worker” earned the song a debut spot at the top of the Billboard Charts and nine 2020 Stellar Award Nominations. With a strong follow up as a solo artist, Tolbert released the single “Never Be Defeated” that quickly captured the attention of listeners as far as the Netherlands. The song earned the #1 spot on the Billboard Gospel Digital Song Sales Chart the first week of its release. The release of this single also landed him at the #5 spot on Billboard’s Top New Gospel Artist’s Chart for 2019. After the great response from his single, Tolbert decided to keep up the momentum by recording new music scheduled to be released in the Fall of 2020.

Tolbert’s mission is to travel the world bringing a song, voice and experience that will change the hearts and minds of people. It is his ambition to see God’s love, hope and freedom expressed to all through his musical expression and his personal testimony.

