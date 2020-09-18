CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Your List Of The Weekend Community Events & Food Distributions

Urban League Food Drive

Source: Timara Wright / Maramac Studios

We are thankful for the many churches and organizations that are reaching out and providing food for those in need and affected by this pandemic.

 

  • EVERY FRIDAY – @ 1PM Feed them Foundation at Bethel Family Worship Center – 515 Dowd St. Durham.  With Bishop George Bloomer and Bethel Family Worship Center.

    ****rescheduled for Sat. at 1pm

  • THE GIVE BACK… DR. HERVERT R. DAVIS AND NEHEMIAH CHURCH – FREE GROCERIES, A CURBSIDE PICK UP – SATURDAY 11AM – 1PM  –  On each Saturday we will start early giving grocery bags, lunch bags, and Lady Davis bonus bags out to the community! AT Nehemiah Church 514 N Mangum Street Durham.  9196884203

 

  • SATURDAY SEPT 19TH–  10AM – 2PM Shepherds Bread Clothing Outreach

Free clothing, shoes, household misc, shoes & toiletries Newborns, Toddlers, Teens, Male & Female Adult sizes to 3X Masks available; social distancing

Family Fellowship Worship Center  1014 Danbury Road   Fayetteville, NC  28311     9104824022

 

  • SATURDAY SEPT. 19th @ 9am – Drive Thru Community Food Distribution – Stop Hunger One Community at a Time.. at 1401 Boyer St. Raleigh, NC with Tri-Team Unlimited and Grace AME Zion Church and Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC (Marketing with a Twist) [one box per family/2 families per car max]

Your List Of The Weekend Community Events & Food Distributions  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Is Cardi B. Faking Her Divorce…
 1 hour ago
09.18.20
Front Page News: Today Is National Black Voter…
 2 hours ago
09.18.20
10 items
Goodbye To The Last OG! 10 Of NeNe…
 3 hours ago
09.18.20
Nene Leakes Reveals She Won’t Return To ‘Real…
 7 hours ago
09.18.20
Here’s What NeNe Leakes Had To Say About…
 8 hours ago
09.18.20
Black Film Festival 2020 “Love & Relationships” Category
 9 hours ago
09.18.20
Patti Labelle Remembers The Time She Kicked Off…
 19 hours ago
09.17.20
Hot Spot: Twitter Blocks Kanye West Because Of…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Mom Of Eric Garner, Launches Petition To Declare…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
ICE Whistleblower Claims Mass Hysterectomies Performed On Migrant…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
6 items
Fab & Fit: Eniko Hart’s Best Maternity Style…
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Lizzo Comes Through For the #PeriodChallenge
 1 day ago
09.17.20
D.C. Black Film Festival 2020 “Reel Women” Category
 1 day ago
09.17.20
Close