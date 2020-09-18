Your List Of The Weekend Community Events & Food Distributions

We are thankful for the many churches and organizations that are reaching out and providing food for those in need and affected by this pandemic.

EVERY FRIDAY – @ 1PM Feed them Foundation at Bethel Family Worship Center – 515 Dowd St. Durham. With Bishop George Bloomer and Bethel Family Worship Center. ****rescheduled for Sat. at 1pm

THE GIVE BACK… DR. HERVERT R. DAVIS AND NEHEMIAH CHURCH – FREE GROCERIES, A CURBSIDE PICK UP – SATURDAY 11AM – 1PM – On each Saturday we will start early giving grocery bags, lunch bags, and Lady Davis bonus bags out to the community! AT Nehemiah Church 514 N Mangum Street Durham. 9196884203

SATURDAY SEPT 19TH– 10AM – 2PM Shepherds Bread Clothing Outreach

Free clothing, shoes, household misc, shoes & toiletries Newborns, Toddlers, Teens, Male & Female Adult sizes to 3X Masks available; social distancing

Family Fellowship Worship Center 1014 Danbury Road Fayetteville, NC 28311 9104824022

SATURDAY SEPT. 19th @ 9am – Drive Thru Community Food Distribution – Stop Hunger One Community at a Time.. at 1401 Boyer St. Raleigh, NC with Tri-Team Unlimited and Grace AME Zion Church and Food Bank of Central & Eastern NC (Marketing with a Twist) [one box per family/2 families per car max]

