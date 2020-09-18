Black Film Festival 2020 “Love & Relationships” Category

The 2020 D.C. Black Film Festival is here! Of course this year things are being done differently as the festival is being brought to us virtually but still showcasing some great talents! I had the pleasure of moderating two panels for this year’s festival featuring films in the categories of “Reel Women” and “Love & Relationships”.

During my conversation with three of the directors in the “Love & Relationships” category, I learned more about their production process. It was great to see each of them take different points of view on this topic. Director, Karina Mello joined me via zoom from Brazil which is also where her film ‘The Spinning Top’ is based and focuses on a mother dealing with the trauma of losing the love of her life. Felicia Pride, the director of ‘Tender,’ joined the conversation from Los Angeles, California, and shared the origins of her film with two women the morning after a one night stand. Marcellus Cox also joined me from L.A. and shared that the idea for his film ‘Sorry’ popped in his head during a conversation with a colleague.

Even though each of these films are very different, I noticed that all three of them used one location to film. I asked the filmmakers if this was a decision purely based on creativity or did budget play into it. Overall they said it was a mixture of both.

Unfortunately, the director of the last film in this category, “Puppy Love”, was unable to join us for the panel and there is no trailer for his film but I really liked this one! It was a cute “young love” story and paid homage to the importance of radio! Darren Heard, the director, provided this description of the film:

Beetle, the typical around the way kid, has a huge crush on his favorite R&B singer “Crystal”. While listening to the radio, the DJ announces a contest that will get him up, close and personal with the singer but the only way to win the tickets is to call in. The problem is, his phone does not work. Beetle has to figure out a way to get to the love of his life in this coming of age drama about what is was like when you first experienced love.

Check out the trailers for all of the “Love & Relationships” films below and get your tickets to The D.C. Black Film Festival to see each film in their entirety.

RELATED: D.C. Black Film Festival 2020 “Reel Women” Category

Black Film Festival 2020 “Love & Relationships” Category was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: