The 26th National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Beverly Evans Smith expressed the importance of the 2020 Census and how our communities will benefit from completing it.

If you think about the current issues we are facing due to the coronavirus pandemic like limitations within the hospitals, school funding and resources, and other community services, the census will help that.

Smith speaks about the census conspiracy theory and why you should want to be counted in this census.

National President of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Beverly Evans Smith Shares How Communities Will Benefit From The 2020 Census [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com