Working Mom Wednesday’s “Fighting Childhood Obesity”

| 09.16.20
It’s childhood Obesity recognition month and today “weight and obesity dr.” Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne shared the importance of recognizing, knowing the consequences and prevention methods of childhood obesity.

During this pandemic many kids are not getting the needed exercise to keep this at bay.  Listen in as Dr. Tiffany talks with Mid-day host Melissa Wade.

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

 

 

 

