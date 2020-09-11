CLOSE
Hot Spot: Will Smith and Dark Skin Aunt Viv, Janet Hubert Finally Reunite! [WATCH]

The MAGA supports are coming after Cardi B. and they’re not playing nice.  A teenage Trump supporter released the rapper’s address on social media and threatened to burn her house down.  Because she’s so public with her disdain for Trump, she feels like it has made her a target.

In other news, Will Smith and Janet Hubert, the dark skin Aunt Viv have finally reunited!  After many years of rivalry, the two seen to have come to a common ground after Will Smith posted a photo to his Instagram!

Hot Spot: Will Smith and Dark Skin Aunt…
Close