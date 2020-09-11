Kris Jenner Opens Up On Why ‘KUWTK’ Is Coming To An End

Entertainment News
| 09.11.20
People's Choice Awards Nominations - Los Angeles

Source: Ian West – PA Images / Getty

After 20 seasons, the hit reality TV show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is coming to an end.  Kris Jenner opened up about the end of an era during a recent interview.

“I think the number 20, well it used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20, it just seemed like the right time,” Jenner explained in the interview.

Going on to say, “ I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit. Not slow down professionally, but just you know figure out what our next steps are.”

A source close to the family has said the hit show is coming to an end because Kim and Kylie want out to focus on other things. 

Kim took to Instagram earlier this week to announce to fans the show would be coming to an end in 2021.

 

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly Time Under The Sun [Photos]

Kim Kardashian & Kylie Jenner Spending Some Sisterly Time Under The Sun [Photos]

The Kardashians/Jenners had some good ole sisterly time bonding under the sun. The Kardashian tan sessions look like most people's vacations. The only difference is this is a weekly thing for them. Kim & Kylie spent some time together poolside where they were later accompanied by Kourtney & Khloe Kardashian. Whenever all these sisters together, our newsfeed go crazy by some sexy bikini pictures of all the sisters. Check out the recap of their tan session below, maybe you’ll catch a tan by looking at some of the pictures! Related: Kylie Jenner Is On The Beach Showin’ OFF! [Photos]

To our amazing fans – It is with heavy hearts that we’ve made the difficult decision as a family to say goodbye to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. After what will be 14 years, 20 seasons, hundreds of episodes and numerous spin-off shows, we are beyond grateful to all of you who’ve watched us for all of these years – through the good times, the bad times, the happiness, the tears, and the many relationships and children. We’ll forever cherish the wonderful memories and countless people we’ve met along the way. Thank you to the thousands of individuals and businesses that have been a part of this experience and, most importantly, a very special thank you to Ryan Seacrest for believing in us, E! for being our partner, and our production team at Bunim/Murray, who’ve spent countless hours documenting our lives. Our last season will air early next year in 2021. Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever. With Love and Gratitude, Kim

Kris Jenner Opens Up On Why ‘KUWTK’ Is Coming To An End  was originally published on kysdc.com

