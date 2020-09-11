After 20 seasons, the hit reality TV show, “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” is coming to an end. Kris Jenner opened up about the end of an era during a recent interview.

“I think the number 20, well it used to sound good until 2020, but the number 20, it just seemed like the right time,” Jenner explained in the interview.

Going on to say, “ I think for us to take a minute and breathe and everybody slow down a bit. Not slow down professionally, but just you know figure out what our next steps are.”

A source close to the family has said the hit show is coming to an end because Kim and Kylie want out to focus on other things.

Kim took to Instagram earlier this week to announce to fans the show would be coming to an end in 2021.

Kris Jenner Opens Up On Why ‘KUWTK’ Is Coming To An End was originally published on kysdc.com