Trump Says Understanding Black ‘Anger And Pain’ Isn’t His Responsibility: Woodward Tapes

Trump didn't want Americans to know two deadly truths: 1) about the coronavirus and 2) about white supremacists.

President Trump Delivers Remarks On Judicial Appointments

Source: Pool / Getty

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward‘s explosive series of interviews with Donald Trump has not only revealed the president’s blase approach to the coronavirus — an approach that arguably led to nearly 200,000 Americans dying — but it also offered further confirmation of his racist feelings toward Black people and about white privilege.

Excerpts from audiotapes of Woodward’s upcoming book about Trump were published Wednesday and featured the president saying in his own words how severe of a public health threat COVID-19 posed to the U.S. That interview in particular took place before Trump repeatedly described the coronavirus to the American people as a political “hoax” being pushed by Democrats during an election year. The end result has been more than 190,000 deaths of Americans, including notable individuals like Herman Cain who refused to wear personal protective equipment like masks because he believed and repeated Trump’s claims downplaying the coronavirus’ true threat.

Trump later on Wednesday admitted he downplayed the threat — only after the audiotapes were released — and said he didn’t want people to panic if they knew the truth.

But while much of the focus of Woodward’s tapes was rightfully being placed on Trump’s bungling of the coronavirus to unimaginable deadly proportions, buried in the requisite news stories were reports of different interview sessions with the president that provided a deeper glimpse into how he really feels about Black people.

The Wadhington Post reported that during one interview with Trump on June 19, Woodward asked the president about the role white privilege has played not only in his life but epecvially in his presidency.

“…And do you have any sense that that privilege has isolated and put you in a cave, to a certain extent, as it put me – and I think lots of White, privileged people – in a cave and that we have to work our way out of it to understand the anger and the pain, particularly, Black people feel in this country? Do you see?” Woodward asked. 

 It was a notion that Trump literally scoffed at.

“No,” Trump responded in a vocal tone that suggested he couldn’t believe he was even being asked the question. “You, you really drank the Kool-Aid, didn’t you? Just listen to you, wow. No, I don’t feel that at all.”

Trump went on to downplay “systematic or institutional racism in this country” by saying it was “less here than many places.”

While Trump’s association with anti-Black racism is nothing new, his comments to Woodward seemed to be the tangible proof that’s been missing from the mounting circumstantial evidence that he’s continually derided as “fake news.”

And just for good measure, in case Woodward’s tapes didn’t convince people of the president’s anti-Black racism, his hateful ways were further exposed Wednesday with reports about a whistleblower working in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) claiming his superiors (Trump’s hand-picked cronies) tried to force him to alter the language in a report addressing the threat of white supremacists in America.

According to the whistleblower — Brian Murphy — the original version of the report described white supremacists as “presenting the most lethal threat” to the United States, CNN reported. At the behest of acting DHS Secretary Chad Wolf and Senior Official Performing the Duties of the Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli, the language in the report was later revised to refer to white supremacists as “domestic violent extremists” so as to be more in-step with the “anarchists” grups like Antifa that Trump has decried.

In other words, Trump didn’t want Americans to know two deadly truths — one about the coronavirus and the other about white supremacists.

In addition, Murphy’s whistleblower complaint alleges he was ordered to downplay the threat of Russian interference in American politics and especially the upcoming presidential election.

All of the above emphasizes the need for every eligible American to vote on Election Day. Click here to register to vote if you haven’t done so already.

[caption id="attachment_3989320" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Drew Angerer / Getty[/caption] As Donald Trump's Monday night interview with "Axios on HBO" has made its way around the Internet, people continue to have strong reactions to Trump's answers to certain questions. Four years into his presidency, critics still couldn't believe Trump's disregard for life when it came to certain issues, particularly the life of civil rights icon John Lewis and the thousands of American lives affected by the coronavirus. The interview started off with Trump and Jonathan Swan discussing the coronavirus pandemic in the United States. Despite the ongoing surges in new cases and a human death toll that surpasses other nations, Trump continued to speak well of his administration's handling of the pandemic. When challenged on the death toll, Trump's response was, "it is what it is." "I think it's under control," Trump said to Swan, to which he replied, "How? A thousand Americans are dying a day." "They are dying. That's true. And you — it is what it is," Trump said. "But that doesn't mean we aren't doing everything we can. It's under control as much as you can control it." Despite Trump later describing the deaths as a "serious situation" in the interview, he continually downplayed the gravity of the virus in the U.S. For example, he repeatedly mentioned the proportions of deaths to confirmed coronavirus cases, rather than the proportion of deaths to the U.S. population, a number which is arguably more telling of the pandemic in the U.S. The country currently has less than 5% of the world's population but about 25% of global deaths from COVID-19, according to CNN. When the conversation turned to the death of John Lewis, Trump couldn't find anything nice to say. Swan asked Trump how he thinks history will remember the influential Congressman and civil rights activist. Trump had this to say: "I don't know. I really don't know. I don't know. I don't know John Lewis. He chose not to come to my inauguration." When asked if he thought Lewis was impressive, Trump said, "I can't say one way or the other." Trump then continued to whine about Lewis not coming to his inauguration. "I find a lot of people impressive. I find many people not impressive," he said. "He didn't come — he didn't come to my inauguration. He didn't come to my state of the union speeches. And that's OK. That's his right." "He should've come. I think he made a big mistake," he added. Trump had nothing but positive vibes for alleged child sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell, however. When Swan brought up her arrest, Trump said he wishes her well. Maxwell is the former girlfriend and alleged accomplice of Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail after being hit with federal charges on child sex trafficking. When Swan questioned why Trump wished Maxwell well, considering her charges, Trump responded: "Well, first of all you don't know that. Her friend or boyfriend (Epstein) was either killed or committed suicide. She's now in jail. Yeah, I wish her well. I'd wish you well. I'd wish a lot of people well. Good luck. Let them prove somebody was guilty." Maxwell faces charges of enticement and conspiracy to entice minors, as young as 14, to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, transportation and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and two counts of perjury. She has denied these allegations. Along with wishing Maxwell "well" and refusing to give John Lewis any kind of praise, Trump also gave his familiar spiel of how he's done more for Black Americans than any other president. He said he's done more than any POTUS "with the possible exception" of Abraham Lincoln. Friendly reminder that this is the same president who pushed racist conspiracy theories about former President Barack Obama, the same president who has yet to adequately address the grief and rage many Black people feel concerning police violence, the same president who privately referred to some African nations as "sh**hole countries," and the same president who condemned protests against police brutality from mostly Black NFL players. Friendly reminder that in a January Washington Post-Ipsos poll, more than eight in 10 Black Americans also believe Trump is racist. Yet, Trump still continued to gloat about passing the First Step criminal justice reform act (which has been criticized by activists) and signing a bill that funds Historically Black Colleges and Universities as a way to argue his graciousness to the Black community. You can check out Trump's interview with Swan below for more absurd comments, then check out people's reactions in the tweets below. [youtube=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zaaTZkqsaxY&w=560&h=315]

