Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Welcome Their Second Baby Girl! [VIDEO]

Congratulations! Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert welcomed their second daughter Rue Rose in the early hours of Sunday, September 6th. The Neighborhood Talk broke the news first. The birth was pretty timely considering the couple was feted by friends at a baby shower Saturday night.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to the couples’ social media, Teyana and Iman welcomed a healthy baby girl Sunday around 3am.

Great news! We’re so happy all is well with this beautiful family.

As for the baby shower, the party was held at The Gathering Spot in Atlanta and planned by Teyana’s close friends Karrueche and Karen Civil along with celebrity event producer extraordinaire Hannah Kang and Theory Communications. The event was an intimate outdoor affair sponsored by Pretty Little Thing, Belaire, Beats By Dre, and Wifey Wines. Guests included La La Anthony, Victor Cruz, Lori Harvey, Monyetta Shaw, Queen Naija, and Clarence White, among others.

Congrats to Teyana and Iman!

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO:

Congrats! Teyana Taylor Shows Pregnant Belly In ‘Wake Up Love’ Video [WATCH]

Teyana Taylor Dresses Up As Breonna Taylor For ‘Still’ Video [WATCH]

Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos 6 photos Launch gallery Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos 1. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Aug 24, 2020 at 8:45am PDT 1 of 6 2. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Aug 20, 2020 at 11:47am PDT 2 of 6 3. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Jun 27, 2020 at 8:40pm PDT 3 of 6 4. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Jun 22, 2020 at 6:06pm PDT 4 of 6 5. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Aug 2, 2020 at 4:48pm PDT 5 of 6 6. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on Jul 24, 2020 at 6:09pm PDT 6 of 6 Skip ad Continue reading Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos [caption id="attachment_2039891" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Brandon Todd - @branndannart / Dreamville Festival[/caption] Teyana Taylor is glowing and growing! Earlier this summer, the singer revealed that she was pregnant with baby no. 2 in her video for "Wake Up Love" featuring her husband, Iman Shumpert. Their daughter Junie made an appearance and together, they gushed over Taylor's stomach with smiles. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). In an interview with Nick Cannon a few weeks ago, Taylor revealed that she plans on delivering her baby at home with the help of her doula, Erykah Badu. After having her first child at home on accident, the idea of having her next child at home doesn't seem too far-fetched. "Even though the Junie situation is crazy it kinda put me in the comfort zone where I don't know if I want to go to the hospital with this next baby," she said. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! We believe she'll be in great hands! Blackdoctor.org reports that Badu has assisted with 40 births since 2001 and keeps in contact with the babies who call her their "Badoula." While Teyana Taylor awaits her second baby, here's a look at her beautiful growing belly... Continue reading Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert Welcome Their Second Baby Girl! [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com