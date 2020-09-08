CLOSE
Playlist : Top 50 Jams Will Keep The Party Rocking

Labor Day might not bring out the grills this year, but the drinks and more importantly the jams can still be flowing freely.

UPDATED: 12:20 a.m. ET, Sept. 7, 2020 —

Labor Day brings out the grills, the drinks, American pride but most importantly, the jams. And even though this year carries the asterisk that is the coronavirus social distancing guidelines, there are still innovative means — Zoom, anyone? — to get together with family and friends and turn up to colossal highs.

The best way to do so is fairly simple. With everyone wanting to relive the golden era of the ’90s and beyond, nostalgia is in the air. As time has proven, hip-hop has managed to stand the test of time.

Some of the biggest barbecue jams are over 20 years old, but they still touch every listener today. There are also some more recent offerings to keep things contemporary.

Scroll down to check out our classic Labor Day BBQ playlist, as curated separately by Spotify and Tidal streaming platforms.

“Touch Me, Tease Me” by Case ft. Mary J. Blige & Foxy Brown | Released: 1996

“Summertime” by Will Smith | Released: 1991

“Toosie Slide” Drake | Released: 2020

“Return Of The Mack (C & J Remix) by Mark Morrison | Released: 1996

“That Way” Wale ft. Jeremih & Rick Ross | Released: 2011

“Cha Cha Slide” Mr. C The Slide Man| Released: 2000

“Super High” Rick Ross ft. Ne-Yo | Released 2010

“Before I Let Go” Frankie Beverly featuring Maze | Released: 1981

“Bag Of Money” Wale ft. Rick Ross, Meek Mill, and T Pain | Released 2012

“My Boo” Ghost Town DJ’s | Released: 1996

“Plug Walk” Rich The Kid | Released: 2018

“Candy Rain (Remix)” Soul For Real & Heavy D | Released: 1994

“Boo’d Up” Ella Mai | Released: 2018

“Too Close” Next | Released: 1997

“1942” G-Eazy ft. Yo Gotti, YBN Nahmir

“Everyone Falls In Love” Tantro Metro, Devante | Released: 1999

“Slave Owner” Young Dolph | Released 2018

“Flex” Bounty Killer | Released: 1991

“Japan” Famous Dex | Released: 2018

“Maria, Maria” Carlos Santana & The Product G&B| Released: 1999

“Yes Indeed” Lil Baby Ft. Drake | 2018

“So Fresh, So Clean” Outkast | Released: 2001

“POPSTAR” DJ Khaled ft. Drake | Released 2020

“Gin & Juice” Snoop & Dre | Released: 1994

“Icy Girl” Saweetie | Released 2017

“Can’t You See” Total & Biggie Smalls | Released: 1994

“Levels” Meek Mill | Released: 2013

“Not Tonight (Remix)” Angie Martinez, Missy Elliot, Lil Kim, Left Eye” | Released: 1997

“Text” Chief Keef | Released: 2017

“Crush On You” Lil Kim & Lil Cease | Released: 1997

“Rock With You” Micheal Jackson | Released: 1979

“Bang Bros” Lil Durk | Released: 2013

“Tell Me” Grove Theory | Released: 1995

“Rover” BlocBoy JB

“Rapper’s Delight” The Sugarhill Gang | Released: 1979

“She Bad” Cardi B Ft. YG | Released: 2018

“The Message” Grandmaster Flash & The Furious Five | Released: 1982

“Womp Womp” Valee Ft. Jeremih | Released: 2018

“Planet Rock” Afrika Banbaataa & Soul Sonic Force | Released: 1982

“Birkenhead” Cardi B | Released: 2018

“Billie Jean” Micheal Jackson | Released: 1983

“Luchini AKA This Is It” Camp Lo | Released: 1997

“Poison” Bel Biv Devoe | Released: 1990

“Nice For What” Drake | Released: 2018

“Never Too Much” Luther Vandross | Released: 1981

“OOOUUU” Young M.A. | Released: 2016

“Love Come Down” Evelyn Champagne King | Released: 1982

“SUMMER” THE CARTERS | Released: 2018

“Night To Remember” Shalamar | Released: 1982

“All Night Long” Mary Jane Girls | Released: 1983

Check out the full Spotify playlist here and the full Tidal playlist here.

Close