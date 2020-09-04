CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine To Boost Mental Health [WATCH]

At this point, quarantine is making everyone very fatigue and restless with staying in the house.

Dr. Collier suggests increasing your frequency of sex to help with your mental health while coping with this pandemic.  Increasing sex decreases your anxiety, stress level, and helps with your mental health.

The catch is to have sex with someone within your safe pod because the virus does exist in semen, vaginal fluids, and saliva.

Listen to Dr. Collier’s tips for safe sex while dealing with coronavirus.

  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

20 photos Launch gallery

Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time [PHOTOS]

[caption id="attachment_846620" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN[/caption] While the coronavirus has basically shut down socializing in the real sense, technology affords the world an opportunity to stay connected while also satiating our need for visual gratification. As a service to our readers and anyone else in need, we’ve put together a Coronavirus Care Pack of the 20 Best Thirst Traps we’ve seen on the ‘Gram so far. The baes and baddies that caught our eye on Instagram will be familiar to many as names like Draya Michele, Ravie Loso, and other curvy beauties aren’t going to let this quarantine slow their thirst trap schedules off. We’ve even managed to see that some of our former Bangin Candy/Baes and Baddies entrants adding to the thirst trap cause as well. For that keeping score, yes, there will be some videos dispersed throughout the names listed so mind your speakers and enjoy. Enjoy our Corona Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To Pass The Quarantine Time below. SEE ALSO: Social-Distancing - 15 Fine Brothas Ladies Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine To Boost Mental Health [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Eva Shares Exclusive Details About Black…
 5 hours ago
09.04.20
Dr. Collier Recommends Having More Sex In Quarantine…
 5 hours ago
09.04.20
Rochester Police Officers Involved In Killing Daniel Prude…
 6 hours ago
09.04.20
Wendy Williams’ Biopic Starts Production With Lifetime
 7 hours ago
09.04.20
5 items
Black AF Beyoncé Performances To Celebrate Her Birthday
 8 hours ago
09.04.20
11 items
Top 11 Beyonce Songs For Women’s Empowerment
 9 hours ago
09.04.20
Jeff Johnson Reveals The Importance Of The 2020…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
Jini Thornton Explains Donald Trump’s Payroll Tax Deferral…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
Teyana Taylor Dresses Up As Breonna Taylor For…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash’s…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
Nickelodeon Accused Of Culturally Appropriating ‘Hair Love’ With…
 1 day ago
09.03.20
Close