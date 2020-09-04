Gary’s Tea: Eva Shares Exclusive Details About Black Women Allegedly Suing Bravo [WATCH]

We don’t know if this is Eva’s Corner or Gary’s Tea today! Eva gave out some exclusive details dealing with season 13 of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

NeNe Leakes is still nowhere to be found when it comes to recording and castmate, Cynthia Bailey spoke out. After filming for 2 months, she has yet to see Leakes.

Also allegedly, Bravo may be getting sued by a variety of housewives due to treatment while filming with the company.

Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks 10 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks 1. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT EBONY MAGAZINE'SEBONY'S POWER 100 GALA, 2018 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT 'WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE' WITH ANDY COHEN, 2019 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. CYNTHIA BAILEY ON SET OF THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA, 2019 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT THE KENTUCKY DERBY, 2019 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT MARLO HAMPTON'S HER HAIR COLLECTION SOFT LAUNCH, 2019 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT THE 5TH ANNUAL TEE UP ATL KICKS OFF PGA TOUR CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK, 2019 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT BRAVOCON, 2019 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. CYNTHIA BAILEY ON THE SET OF 'EXTRA', 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT MACY'S LENOX SQUARE HOLIDAY FASHION SHOW, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. CYNTHIA BAILEY AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks [caption id="attachment_3073686" align="alignleft" width="1032"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] Cynthia Bailey gives us young folks a run for our money! The former print and runway model has created her own lane as an entrepreneur. With a sunglasses line, handbag collection, wine bar, event space, and candle business under her belt I’d say she’s doing pretty good for herself. The recently engaged Atlanta house wife alum makes sure to show out when she steps out. If there’s a theme, she’s dressed in it. There’s no hairstyle too extravagant and no outfit too extra for this hot mama. Cynthia knows how to commit to a look. Who can forget the time she coined herself ‘50 Cynt’ and dressed up like rapper 50 Cent?

Gary’s Tea: Eva Shares Exclusive Details About Black Women Allegedly Suing Bravo [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com