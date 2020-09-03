CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Teyana Taylor Dresses Up As Breonna Taylor For ‘Still’ Video [WATCH]

Teyana Taylor shares a powerful visual for “Still” from her album titled, The Album.

The producer paid homage to the Black Lives Matter movement to shine a light on the lives lost or affected over the years from police brutality. Starting with a famous Malcolm X speech, the video then lists the names of victims of racism from as recent as George Floyd, Sean Reed, and Ahmaud Arbery to known names from the past like Emmett Till and Rodney King.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Taylor reminisced on Black powerful leaders by dressing like Malcolm X and Black Panther Party co-founder Huey P. Newton.  You can also see her depicting Breonna Taylor, Trayvon Martin, and Elijah McClain in the video.

The Auntie’s Production also featured archived footage from previous and recent protests, clips of police brutality incidents, and 911 calls.

She shared her feelings in a recent Instagram post saying, “We are STILL emotional. We STILL keep fighting for love, justice. Yet we STILL keep losing our beautiful black lives. Where’s our healing?”

View this post on Instagram

We are STILL emotional. We STILL keep fighting for love, justice. Yet we STILL keep losing our beautiful black lives. Where’s our healing? #STILL official video out now! (Link is in bio) I shot this video a few months ago & its crazy how to this day our cry for love is STILL so relevant today and plans to be for a very long time smh! WE DEMAND CHANGE!!! There wasn’t one day that went by in the editing room that I didn’t shed a tear. Smh This project means so much to me and I’m honored to finally be able to share with you. Thank you to everyone Involved. Director @aspiketeyjoint Executive Producers @theauntiesinc Producer @kpadrenol @meanwhilelax Story Producers @teyanataylor @coco_gilbert MURAL ARTIST: @herbertgalarza CREW: DP @afilmdirector AC @neildearman 2AC @brunavalor STEADI @janicemin AD @adrian.pnut 2nd AD @imthefilmmaker PC @wownetalia Grip @atlantagriptruck @jdubsproduction @samwikina @kolinmurray Gaffer @seancokes Audio Jason Wasden ART DEPARTMENT: @hannahcarlene @mkbuildsatl @jt.photovideo Kayla Jordan Akeria Lumsden EDIT/COLOR: @chrismonsanto @teyanataylor @coco_gilbert @kvnhrtlss GLAM SQUAD: Key Stylist @teyanataylor Wardrobe Assistant @lb_1985 MUA @japanesefaces Key Hair @teyanataylor @hairbykimayacamille Hair Assistant @hairbykimayacamille BTS: @kvnhrtlss @luisvelalp @programlabs PA NATION: Kayla Reese Anika Cameron Joshua Doughty @therealjayscott LOCATION: @studiospaceatlanta MEDIC: Walter Stower CATERING: @chefmelh SPECIAL THANKS: @valiantpictures

A post shared by Jimmy Neutch- Shumpert (@teyanataylor) on

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“I shot this video a few months ago & it’s crazy how to this day our cry for love is STILL so relevant today and plans to be for a very long time smh! WE DEMAND CHANGE!!! There wasn’t one day that went by in the editing room that I didn’t shed a tear. Smh This project means so much to me and I’m honored to finally be able to share with you.”

 

Watch Taylor’s powerful ode below.

SEE ALSO:

Teyana Taylor Says Erykah Badu Will Deliver Her Second Baby

Iman Shumpert Explains Why He And Teyana Taylor Exchanged A List Of Their Sexual Partners

Black Cop Tearfully Describes Why She’s ‘Black Lives Matter’ Before ‘Blue Lives Matter’ In Video

Teyana Taylor & Iman Shumpert

Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos

6 photos Launch gallery

Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos

Continue reading Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos

Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos

[caption id="attachment_2039891" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Brandon Todd - @branndannart / Dreamville Festival[/caption] Teyana Taylor is glowing and growing! Earlier this summer, the singer revealed that she was pregnant with baby no. 2 in her video for "Wake Up Love" featuring her husband, Iman Shumpert. Their daughter Junie made an appearance and together, they gushed over Taylor's stomach with smiles. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). In an interview with Nick Cannon a few weeks ago, Taylor revealed that she plans on delivering her baby at home with the help of her doula, Erykah Badu. After having her first child at home on accident, the idea of having her next child at home doesn't seem too far-fetched. "Even though the Junie situation is crazy it kinda put me in the comfort zone where I don't know if I want to go to the hospital with this next baby," she said. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! We believe she'll be in great hands! Blackdoctor.org reports that Badu has assisted with 40 births since 2001 and keeps in contact with the babies who call her their "Badoula." While Teyana Taylor awaits her second baby, here's a look at her beautiful growing belly...

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Teyana Taylor Dresses Up As Breonna Taylor For ‘Still’ Video [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Jini Thornton Explains Donald Trump’s Payroll Tax Deferral…
 3 hours ago
09.03.20
Teyana Taylor Dresses Up As Breonna Taylor For…
 8 hours ago
09.03.20
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 9 hours ago
09.03.20
Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash’s…
 9 hours ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 9 hours ago
09.03.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting…
 10 hours ago
09.03.20
Nickelodeon Accused Of Culturally Appropriating ‘Hair Love’ With…
 10 hours ago
09.03.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 10 hours ago
09.03.20
Actress Letitia Wright Shares Touching Spoken Word Poem…
 11 hours ago
09.03.20
Depression in young women
How To Prevent Suicide
 1 day ago
09.02.20
Tweet Learned To Love Herself During The Pandemic:…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
6 items
Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos
 1 day ago
09.02.20
5 itemsPortrait Of Phyllis Hyman
5 Celebrities That Took Their Own Life
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett Cries Sharing Her Struggle…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Close