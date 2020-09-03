Actress Letitia Wright Shares Touching Spoken Word Poem Honoring Chadwick Boseman

Actress and fellow Black Panther castmate, Letitia Wright is finally speaking on the death of friend Chadwick Boseman.

In the 5 and a half minute long video, posted to social media, Letitia delivers a very touching and emotional tribute to her fallen castmate.

Boseman, 43, passed away after a 4 year battle with colon cancer.

RIP

