D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting of A Black Man… to Golf?!

DL Hughley Show
| 09.03.20
Dismiss

Donald Trump did it again.

The President spoke from his heart and of course, ruffled a few feathers with his controversial statement. This time, he compared the shooting of Jacob Blake to the game of golf.

Watch the video above to see what D.L. Hughley thinks about Trump’s statement.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO THE DL HUGHLEY SHOW LIVE FROM 3-7PM ET

Sign up for our newsletter:

D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting of A Black Man… to Golf?!  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
7 Black Beauty Products You Need To Shop…
 4 hours ago
09.03.20
Who Is Jessica Betts? Meet Actress Niecy Nash’s…
 4 hours ago
09.03.20
‘Mulan’ Star Jet Li Remembers Working With Aaliyah:…
 4 hours ago
09.03.20
D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting…
 5 hours ago
09.03.20
Nickelodeon Accused Of Culturally Appropriating ‘Hair Love’ With…
 5 hours ago
09.03.20
5 Things To Watch This Labor Day Weekend
 5 hours ago
09.03.20
Actress Letitia Wright Shares Touching Spoken Word Poem…
 6 hours ago
09.03.20
Depression in young women
How To Prevent Suicide
 22 hours ago
09.02.20
Tweet Learned To Love Herself During The Pandemic:…
 1 day ago
09.02.20
6 items
Glowing & Growing: Teyana Taylor Pregnancy Photos
 1 day ago
09.02.20
5 itemsPortrait Of Phyllis Hyman
5 Celebrities That Took Their Own Life
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett Cries Sharing Her Struggle…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Front Page News: Donald Trump Goes To Kenosha,…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
17 items
VERZUZ Recap: Social Media’s Funniest Moments During The…
 2 days ago
09.01.20
Close