Donald Trump did it again.

The President spoke from his heart and of course, ruffled a few feathers with his controversial statement. This time, he compared the shooting of Jacob Blake to the game of golf.

Watch the video above to see what D.L. Hughley thinks about Trump’s statement.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Sign up for our newsletter:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

D.L. Hughley’s GED Section: Trump Compares The Shooting of A Black Man… to Golf?! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com