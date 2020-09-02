“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Mommy Health Disparities

Did you know that black women and children are more likely to die from and during childbirth than any other race? Today we talked to Dr. Anuradha Rao-Patel of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina about Maternal Health Disparities; what causes it, and how we can best tackle to problem and not become a statistic.

Listen to the interview with Melissa inside Working Mom Wednesday’s

Presented by: BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

Resources:

Blue Cross NC: My pregnancy mobile app (http://www.bcbsnc.com/content/campaigns/mypregnancyapp/index.htm?cmpid=DM_CAMP1914_U13 618D )– maternity management program that supplies expecting members with a free educational mobile application, and nurse support, if deemed necessary. The My Pregnancy mobile app is available to all Blue Cross NC members, except those on the following plans: State Health Plan, FEP, Medicare plans Pregnancy Care Incentive Program (https://www.fepblue.org/wellness-resources-and-tools/incentives-and-discounts/pregnancycare?utm_campaign=maternity&utm_source=(redirect)&utm_medium=vanity) for FEP members Blue Cross NC Obstetrics case management

CDC Hear Her Campaign https://www.cdc.gov/hearher/index.html

https://www.cdc.gov/hearher/index.html NC DHHS https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/pregnancy-services and https://whb.ncpublichealth.com/services.htm

https://www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/pregnancy-services and https://whb.ncpublichealth.com/services.htm March of Dimes https://www.marchofdimes.org/

https://www.marchofdimes.org/ Lamaze International https://www.lamaze.org/

https://www.lamaze.org/ What To Expect https://www.whattoexpect.com/

https://www.whattoexpect.com/ The American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology https://www.acog.org/

https://www.acog.org/ American Academy of Family Physicians: https://www.aafp.org/search/?q=maternity&first_search=0&search=Entire+Site

Women need to be educated on urgent maternal warning signs; getting an accurate and timely diagnosis and quality care can save lives.

It is important to find a provider to care for you both during and after your pregnancy

It is important to keep all appointments for check ups

Your provider can help keep all pre-existing health conditions in check during and after your pregnancy

Also here is a list of questions that expecting moms can ask their providers:

A significant change is happening in a woman’s body during this special period in her life, so it’s no wonder so many of us have so many questions! Remember there are no dumb questions and your doctor is your partner in keeping you and your baby healthy! Have open and honest communication! What should I expect at my checkups? What to expect during labor and delivery?



Review birth plan, where will I deliver my baby? Who is allowed in the delivery room? What is the likelihood that I will need a C section? What medications are ok to take while pregnant? Should I take vitamins? What medications should I avoid? How should I eat during pregnancy? What foods should I avoid? What foods should I eat more of? Are there any concerns that I need to be aware of specific to my race? What are some warning signs that something may be wrong? What is your office process if I have issues after clinic hours? Are there activities that I should avoid (or do more of) in each stage of pregnancy? Are there any additional precautions I should follow given the COVID pandemic?



Dr. Rao-Patel

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Mommy Health Disparities was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: