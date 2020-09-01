CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Front Page News: Donald Trump Goes To Kenosha, Wisconsin + Master P’s New Food Products [WATCH]

Though President Donald Trump was asked not to come to Kenosha, Wisconsin, he’s planning to visit today to view the damage from the riots after the recent police shooting.  He has yet to speak about Jacob Blake, who was shot by police and defended Kyle Rittenhouse, who murder 2 protestors.

Lousiana residents learn that they made be without power for weeks or months after Hurricane Laura.

Coronavirus numbers are still rising and citizens are still hopeful for a second stimulus check. Walmart is coming for Amazon by offering memberships services and tries to buy TikTok.

Master P launches products to replace purchasing Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben’s called Uncle P’s.  His food items will range from pancake mix, grits, syrup, oatmeal, seasonings, rice, beans, and more.  Of course, he plans to give back to the community in the process.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Front Page News: Donald Trump Goes To Kenosha, Wisconsin + Master P’s New Food Products [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Front Page News: Donald Trump Goes To Kenosha,…
 1 hour ago
09.01.20
17 items
VERZUZ Recap: Social Media’s Funniest Moments During The…
 5 hours ago
09.01.20
Lovecraft County Exposes The History of “Sundown Towns”
 7 hours ago
09.01.20
‘POWER BOOK IV: FORCE’ Tommy Egan Spinoff Officially…
 8 hours ago
09.01.20
Relive Brandy & Monica’s Record-Breaking Verzuz Instagram Live…
 15 hours ago
09.01.20
Toni Braxton Says She Regrets Not Having More…
 20 hours ago
08.31.20
Nick Jr. Shows Some Representation With Their Newest…
 21 hours ago
08.31.20
Congrats! Niecy Nash Ties The Knot In Secret…
 23 hours ago
08.31.20
Dr. Collier Discusses Early Signs Of Colon and…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
Hot Spot: Spike Lee Speaks On The Passing…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
39 Missing Children Found In Various Locations In…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
1 Dead After Caravan Of 600 Trump Supporters…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
Report: Legendary Georgetown Coach John Thompson Passed Away…
 1 day ago
08.31.20
10 items
10 Times Brandy And Monica Influenced Black Culture
 1 day ago
08.31.20
Close