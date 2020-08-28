Black National Convention Will Put Forth Political Agenda Ahead Of Elections

On Friday evening at 7 p.m. EST, The Black National Convention (BNC) will address some of the most pressing issues for Black people in America today.

The multi-hour event will be live streamed from its official site and will feature guest speakers, performances and political education. Policy proposals will also be introduced ahead of the November elections where Black people will play a crucial role in determining who will lead the country in the coming years.

BNC is organized by the Electoral Justice Project (EJP), a group linked to the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL).

“EJP seeks to continue a long legacy of social movements fighting for the advancement of the rights of Black folks through electoral strategy,” the site reads. “We recognize that voting alone will not change the conditions plaguing Black communities, but we understand that with strategic political actions, we can make immediate interventions as we move toward ensuring that all Black people live full, safe and prosperous lives.”

M4BL began in 2014 when Black leaders and organizations from across the country convened to develop a strategy for racial justice and Black political power. As people like Michael Brown, Sandra Bland, and later George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Tony McDade have fallen victim to police violence, M4BL has organized campaigns to seek justice.

The group has also organized around other issues that deeply impact Black people such as economic justice, disability rights and access to quality healthcare. In July, M4BL revealed their Breathe Act, which includes policy proposals such as defunding the police and investing money into non-punitive and non-carceral approaches to community safety such as violence intervention programs, accessible mental health services and quality housing.

The act has been pushed by various activists within the movement, including Black Lives Matter co-found Patrisse Cullors. Amid the Democratic National Convention last week and the Republican National Convention this week, Cullur explained in a New York Times video, “We want the Biden-Harris ticket to endorse The Breathe Act. We want them to show up not just in saying the words that Black lives matter, but we want them to prove that Black lives matter.”

Ambassadors for The Black National Convention will include co-founder of the Dream Defenders, Phillip Agnew, actress and activist Angelica Ross, #OscarsSoWhite creator April Reign, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke, and more.

The BNC is expected to go from 7 p.m. EST to 10 p.m. EST on Friday here.

