Washington Mystics Ariel Atkins Powerful Statement On Not Playing “We’re Not Just Basketball Players”

August 26 is not only the day in 2016 that Colin Kaepernick sat during the national anthem to bring attention to the ongoing conversation around racial injustice but now, four years later, it is the day all sports have united to make one stance for all.

Earlier today, the Milwaukee Bucks decided to boycott game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinal game against Orlando Magic. Soon after that, the NBA released a statement that all games would be canceled for tonight. The WNBA decided to use their games today as a way to protest what has been going on in the shooting of Jacob Blake, an unarmed Black man who is now paralyzed after he was shot seven times by Kenosha Police on August 23rd.

The WNBA reigning champions, The Washington Mysitcs came together to make a statement to the world. Ariel Atkins spoke words of purpose and power, “We’re not just basketball players. We’re so much more than that”. See her full statement below…

"We're not just basketball players. We're so much more than that." Ariel Atkins with a powerful statement on the unified decision to not play tonight. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Eg96KMqsFh — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) August 26, 2020

