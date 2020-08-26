Many medical facilities and doctor offices have increased their telemedicine/virtual healthcare due to COVID-19. Today we talked with Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne about the pros and cons of virtual medicine and how it can benefit us and our families healthwise and cost wise. Listen and Dr. Tiffany talks with Melissa during “Working Mom Wednesday’s”

Presented by: BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

Dr. Tiffany Lowe-Payne (Dr. Tiffany) is a highly-respected board certified family physician of over years. She is also a stress expert, a Diplomat of the American Board of Obesity Medicine and a Professor at one of America’s prestigious medical universities. As a consummate teacher at heart and a tireless advocate for health and wellness, noticing how stress affects many of her patients, she developed The Institute of Transformational Health & Wellness Inc., in 2015. Through the institute, she conducts a series of trainings and seminars which incorporate holistic principles to help others achieve a state of healthy and whole living- mind, body & spirit. Also, in April 2016 she released her best-selling book, “A Woman’s Guide to De-Stress for Success: 10 Essential Tips to Conquer Stress and Live at Your Best , with a goal of helping women understand the health implications of chronic stress and develop daily strategies to de-stress and achieve optimal health.

web: http://www.drtiffanylowepayne.com

social media: @drlowepayne

IG: TheRealDrLowePayne

clinic #: 919-235-6571

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Benefits Of Telemedicine/Virtual Healthcare was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: