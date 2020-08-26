Graphic Video Shows ‘Young White Man’ Shooting People At Deadly Jacob Blake Protest In Kenosha, Wisconsin

At least two people were killed after a “young White man” was shown on video shooting Black Lives Matter protesters who were demonstrating Tuesday night against the police shooting of an unarmed Black man just days earlier in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Bystanders recorded the violence during the third night of protests over Kenosha police shooting Jacob Blake multiple times in the back at point-blank range on Sunday. As of Wednesday morning, the suspect — described by the Washington Post as “a young White man carrying a rifle” — remained at large. At least one other person was reportedly injured in the shooting.

One of the graphic videos from Tuesday night’s shooting that was circulating on social media showed a victim claim he had been shot in the head. It was unclear if that person was one of the people who died.

Another shooting victim at Tuesday night’s protest was shot in the chest, according to the Associated Press. None of the victims had been publicly identified as of Wednesday morning.

There is also unverified video footage on social media purporting to show “the Kenosha shooter being offered water from the Kenosha police” and claiming “The police is working with the shooting militia.”

Blake was shot multiple times in the back on Sunday after he was walking away from the police to enter his car. The police were initially called to the scene because of a “domestic disturbance.” However, witnesses say Blake wasn’t involved.

“It is outrageous,” Blake’s uncle, Justin Blake, told CNN. “Who was he threatening? He had a tank top and shorts on. He had no weapon. He was going back to the car because the children needed to be checked on.”

Blake survived the shooting but, his father said, he was left paralyzed and had “eight holes” in him, according to the Chicago Sun Times.

Blake’s shooting came just days after police in Lafayette, Louisiana, shot and killed Trayford Pellerin as the 31-year-old Black man was entering a convenience store Friday evening.

Tuesday night was the second time in as many nights that a white man was reported to have shot at people protesting police violence.

A protester was shot Monday night in Bedford County, Pennsylvania, as a group of activists was walking from Milwaukee to Washington D.C. to participate in the “Get Off Our Necks” Commitment March against police brutality on Friday, the 57th anniversary of the legendary March on Washington when the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have A Dream Speech.” Activist Frank Nitty posted a Facebook live video claiming that “some white man came out and started shooting at us.”

However, no one died in the Pennsylvania shooting, unlike in Wisconsin Tuesday night.

All of the above was unfolding amid months of nationwide protests against police violence and racism and what is often times the deadly combination of both following the high profile police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.

