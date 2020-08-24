CLOSE
Graphic Video Surfaces Of Wisconsin Police Shooting A Black Man In The Back

A graphic video has surfaced of Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin shooting Jacob Blake, a black man in the back on Sunday afternoon.

The video on Facebook showed officers following a man to his car as he was walking to get in the driver’s side of the vehicle. When the man tries to get into the car, two officers who have their guns drawn grabs him by the T-shirt and begins to shoot.  After several shots, the car horn blows at it appears the man is unconscious.  You can view the graphic video here. 

CNN reports that “police said they were called to the address to deal with a domestic disturbance, but it is unclear who called or what happened before the video recording began.”

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a statement about the shooting.

“Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Kathy and I join his family, friends, and neighbors in hoping earnestly that he will not succumb to his injuries. While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country.”

Attorney Benjamin Crump has spoken out on the case after the Blake family asked for assistance.  Crump says that Jacob Blake’s three young sons were also in the vehicle when their father was shot.

According to CBS News, Blake’s father posted to Facebook that his son is alive and in stable condition and a family friend tweeted that Blake is out of surgery and is “expected to make it.”

Kenosha Police Department since has issued a city-wide curfew as protests are starting to build.

This story is still developing.   

