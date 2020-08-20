CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Quarantine Meals: Air Fried Soul Food [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Chef Kirk Bourdeaux is back with another quarantine meal.  For those who are still staying inside and are social distancing, you’ve probably run out of ideas but we got you!

If you have an air fryer then this is perfect for you.  The chef is whipping out this trendy oven to make a healthier alternative to our favorite foods.  Get your chicken, cabbage, sweet potatoes, and cornbread together for this one.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

10 Yummy Photos Of Rasheeda Frost During Quarantine

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Yummy Photos Of Rasheeda Frost During Quarantine

Continue reading 10 Yummy Photos Of Rasheeda Frost During Quarantine

10 Yummy Photos Of Rasheeda Frost During Quarantine

Rasheeda Frost has still been keeping it sexy during quarantine, so here's a treat: 10 extra yummy photos... Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Quarantine Meals: Air Fried Soul Food [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Special K Gives Reasons Why Kamala Harris Is…
 3 hours ago
08.20.20
Quarantine Meals: Air Fried Soul Food [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
 4 hours ago
08.20.20
Brandy Says Her Daughter Sy’rai Saved Her From…
 4 hours ago
08.20.20
Tim Norman’s Ex Jennifer Williams Speaks Out On…
 6 hours ago
08.20.20
Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion Are Giving…
 9 hours ago
08.20.20
Front Page News: The Postmaster General Will No…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Gary’s Tea: LisaRaye Wants An Entanglement With This…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Trey Songz Denies Sexual Assault Allegations With Receipts!
 1 day ago
08.19.20
10 items
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Graphic Photo Of Gunshot…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Justice For Kevil Wingo: Video Shows Inmate Denied…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Hilariously Claps Back At ‘WAP’ Haters…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Rihanna Shows The Wonders Of Fenty Skin With…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Close