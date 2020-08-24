7 Essentials Items Every Black Woman Should Have In Her Purse

It’s always smart to stay ahead of the game when it comes to beauty. And since you never know what your day can throw at you, it’s important to have all of the essentials to cover all of the bases.

While it’s easy to stuff all of your favorite lipsticks, perfumes and little knick-knacks in your purse, you can keep things simple with only a few must-haves. And for the sake of not lugging around your whole beauty collection day-by-day, cut your list down to only the products you need throughout the day.

To help you keep your beauty beat and the rest of your look in order, we’ve compiled a list of seven necessities every Black girl needs in her purse. Grab a pen and pad or bookmark this article to keep these essentials in mind.

1. TOP COAT NAIL POLISH

The last thing on your mind may be to stick a bottle of nail polish in your bag, but top coat is an absolute must. If you’re wearing a skirt with stockings and are prone to experiencing runs, a tiny dab of top coat polish will keep the run from spreading. Pear Nova’s top coat is great for your style and even better for your nails.

2. BLOTTING PAPERS

The last thing that you need is a shiny and greasy-looking face beat. Minimize the shine and keep your makeup in line with Fenty Beauty’s Invisimatte Blotting Paper ($16.00, Fentybeauty.com).

3. CLEAR LIP GLOSS

As much as you may love to flaunt your favorite lip color, sometimes your go-to lipstick or lip gloss can fade as the day goes on. You may even experience some cracking, depending on the formula. The Lip Bar Minimalist Lip Gloss ($14.00, Thelipbar.com) can give your lips moisture that lasts.

4. HAND CREAM

Everytime you wash your hands, you need to follow up with moisturizer. After all, ashy and cracked hands are not cute. The Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve ($16.00, Kiehls.com) is formulated with avocado oil, eucalyptus oil and sesame seed oil that protects your hands from the elements and provides hydration.

5. DRY SHAMPOO

Contrary to popular belief, black girls can benefit from using dry shampoo. It’s a great way to remove excess oil from your wigs and extensions while you’re on the go. Keep a bottle of Not Your Mother’s Clean Freak Dry Shampoo ($6.99, Ulta.com) in you purse for a quick refresh.

6. PERFUME

Every woman should always have a signature scent. Whether woody or fruit scents complement your style, you should always keep a small bottle of perfume close in your purse. The Viktor & Rolf Flowerbomb Perfume ($85.00 for 1.0oz, $32.00 for 0.33oz , Sephora.com) offers a warm and spicy scent that’s sure to suit your taste.

7. SUNSCREEN

Of course we couldn’t make a list of essentials for black girls without adding sunscreen. Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 ($18.99, Blackgirlsunscreen.com) is made with natural ingredients that helps to protect your skin from the sun and moisturizes at the same time.

