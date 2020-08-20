CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion Are Giving Away $1M on Twitter to Celebrate Women Empowerment

WAP

Source: Twitter / Twitter

The men may not be here for the WAP video, but us women don’t really care! Cardi B and Megan thee Stallion just changed the game by partnering with Cash App to give away one million dollars on Twitter. This will be the biggest cash giveaway on Twitter, ever.

Off an high of their very successful musical collaboration, both Megan and Cardi wanted to take women empowerment to another level. Today through 8/20, women who Tweet with #WAPParty and their $Cashtag will have a chance at receiving a portion of the 1M dollars through Cash App.

 

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

According to Billboard, “‘WAP’ roars in at No. 1 on both the Streaming Songs and Digital Song Sales charts, with 93 million U.S. streams and 125,000 downloads sold in the week ending Aug. 13, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data. It also drew 11.6 million radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending Aug. 16.” This is a major win for both artists. “‘WAP’ is Cardi B’s third No. 1 on Streaming Songs and fourth on Digital Song Sales. Megan Thee Stallion scores her second No. 1 on each chart.”

From the lyrics of their song, to the backlash from conservatives and judgmental men, WAP is about to be a historical part of Hip Hop culture. The fact that they’re keeping the momentum going by giving away 1 million dollars, adds to their bawse level.

I am so here for this! Best believe I dropped my Cash App along with my pitch on why I’d benefit from receiving a few extra dollars. What do I have to lose? How about you? Will you enter to win this giveaway?

DON’T MISS…

Megan Thee Stallion And Cardi B Give Us 90s Barrel Curl Realness On ‘Wap’ Cover Art

Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion Are Giving Away $1M on Twitter to Celebrate Women Empowerment  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Cardi B & Meg Thee Stallion Are Giving…
 3 hours ago
08.20.20
Front Page News: The Postmaster General Will No…
 22 hours ago
08.19.20
Gary’s Tea: LisaRaye Wants An Entanglement With This…
 22 hours ago
08.19.20
Trey Songz Denies Sexual Assault Allegations With Receipts!
 23 hours ago
08.19.20
10 items
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Graphic Photo Of Gunshot…
 24 hours ago
08.19.20
Justice For Kevil Wingo: Video Shows Inmate Denied…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Hilariously Claps Back At ‘WAP’ Haters…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Rihanna Shows The Wonders Of Fenty Skin With…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New…
 1 day ago
08.19.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
These Are The States Black People Want To…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
KiKi’s Top 3 Things You Need To Have…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
MC Lyte Files For Divorce From Husband After…
 2 days ago
08.18.20
Close