Brandy Reveals How Her Daughter Helped Save Her From Suicidal Thoughts

On July 31, Brandy shared one of her most personal works to date with the release of her seventh album “B7”. Throughout the album, Brandy details her struggles with mental health and now she’s become even more candid in an interview with People.
“I was a little bit lost eight years ago musically, creatively, spiritually,” she said. “I had to pull myself together, I had to pull it all together and make it all make sense.”
Brandy is known for her over 20 year career that’s brought about such hits like “I Wanna Be Down”, “The Boy Is Mine” and “Sittin’ Up in My Room”. At 41 years old, it’s no surprise that Brandy’s journey has been filled with ups and downs. One series of major incidents even led her to a dark place.
In 2006, she was involved in a car accident that claimed the life of a 38-year-old woman. Brandy wasn’t criminally charged and she settled out of court with the woman’s family. Still, the incident took quite a tole on her. This along with the heartbreak of failed relationships caused Brandy to contemplate suicide, according to People.
“I remember laying in bed super depressed,” she told the magazine. “I [told] myself, ‘So, you’re just going to go out like this? That’s wack. You have a daughter. If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for her because this is not the way to leave a mark in her life.’”
Brandy says her daughter Sy’rai, now 18, helped pull her out of a dark place.
“If Sy’rai wasn’t here, I wouldn’t be either,” she says. “The place that I was in, it just felt like I wasn’t going to make it through.”
Brandy welcomed Sy’rai in 2002 with her then partner, producer Robert Smith. The couple would split a year later and Smith eventually reveal that he and Brandy were never married, despite what they’d portrayed while filming a reality TV show during her pregnancy. “It changed people’s perspective of me,” Brandy says of becoming a mother and her involvement with Smith, “but I had to focus on what was important, which was Sy’rai.”
Brandy has filled her album “B7” with personal revelations that she was initially scared to share.
“I was thinking, ‘Did I go too deep? Did I go too far in what I was singing about?’ But I didn’t dwell on those thoughts,” she says. Brandy continues to monitor her mental health via therapy, meditation, journaling and her faith.
“I’m in a place now where I can be proud of moving in the right direction,” Brandy said.
SEE ALSO:
A Timeline Of Black Women Politicians Who Paved The Way For Kamala Harris’ Historic VP Run
‘Predominantly Black’ Christian School Refuses Students With Dreadlocks
2020 DNC Could Be The Blackest Democratic National Convention Ever
2020 DNC Could Be The Blackest Democratic National Convention Ever
1. Day 4: Stephen Curry, his wife Ayesha Curry and children Ryan and RileySource:Getty 1 of 33
2. Sen. Cory BookerSource:Getty 2 of 33
3. Sarah CooperSource:Getty 3 of 33
4. Keisha Lance BottomsSource:Getty 4 of 33
5. Day 3: Kerry WashingtonSource:Getty 5 of 33
6. Maya HarrisSource:Getty 6 of 33
7. President Barack ObamaSource:Getty 7 of 33
8. DeAndra DycusSource:Getty 8 of 33
9. Day 2: Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela BarnesSource:Getty 9 of 33
10. U.S. Virgin Islands delegatesSource:Getty 10 of 33
11. Louisiana's delegatesSource:Getty 11 of 33
12. Colin PowellSource:Getty 12 of 33
13. New York Times security guard Jacquelyn AsbieSource:Youtube 13 of 33
14. Tracee Ellis RossSource:Getty 14 of 33
15. South Carolina Senate candidate Jamie HarrisonSource:Getty 15 of 33
16. North Carolina delegatesSource:Getty 16 of 33
17. New York delegatesSource:Getty 17 of 33
18. Rep. Terri SewellSource:Getty 18 of 33
19. Rep. Lisa Blunt RochesterSource:Getty 19 of 33
20. Barack ObamaSource:Getty 20 of 33
21. Stacey AbramsSource:Getty 21 of 33
22. Day 1: Rep. Bennie ThompsonSource:Getty 22 of 33
23. Marley Dias23 of 33
24. Michelle ObamaSource:Getty 24 of 33
25. Louisiana Rep. Cedric RichmondSource:Getty 25 of 33
26. Kamala HarrisSource:Getty 26 of 33
27. D.C. Mayor Muriel BowserSource:Getty 27 of 33
28. Democrats Hold Unprecedented Virtual Convention From MilwaukeeSource:Getty 28 of 33
29. Rep. James ClyburnSource:Getty 29 of 33
30. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot, NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson and Eric Garner’s mother Gwen CarrSource:Getty 30 of 33
31. Rep. Gwen MooreSource:Getty 31 of 33
32. Billy PorterSource:Getty 32 of 33
33. Leon BridgesSource:Getty 33 of 33
Brandy Reveals How Her Daughter Helped Save Her From Suicidal Thoughts was originally published on newsone.com