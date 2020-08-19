CLOSE
Gary’s Tea: LisaRaye Wants An Entanglement With This Celebrity…[WATCH]

Ever since Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith opened the doors to their Red Table Talk home, people are very interested in entanglements.

LisaRaye McCoy was a guest on Garcelle Beauvais’ podcast “Going to Bed,” where they talked about sex in relationships.  The actress discussed who she would like to be in an entanglement with and what type of man she likes.

In other news, a star of  “Welcome to Sweetie Pies”, James Timothy Norman is charged with conspiracy to kill his nephew.

 

Close