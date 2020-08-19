Front Page News: The Postmaster General Will No Longer Make Changes To Postal Services [VIDEO]

In today’s Front Page News, Tracee Ellis Ross hosted the second night of the Democratic National Convention as Joe Biden formally became the Democratic candidate for the 2020 presidential running.

Tonight, Kerry Washington will host the third night as Barrack Obama, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, and Hillary Clinton.

The postmaster general says that he will no longer make changes to the postal services until after the election.

Good news, Payless is coming back!

