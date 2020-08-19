“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Real Moms Talk About Virtual Schooling

Local
| 08.19.20
Dismiss
Assorted Tech Products Shoot

Source: T3 Magazine / Getty

Working Moms are now having to navigate their kids through virtual learning while working from home.  Two moms shared their stories, challenges and solutions today during Working Mom Wednesday’s.

Jacenta has a kindergartner, a new baby and a husband who is a teacher.  Her job doesn’t have the option of working from home so she has to change her work schedule to accommodate!

Listen to their stories on today’s Working Mom Wednesday.

 

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Real Moms Talk About Virtual Schooling  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Justice For Kevil Wingo: Video Shows Inmate Denied…
 4 hours ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Hilariously Claps Back At ‘WAP’ Haters…
 4 hours ago
08.19.20
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague
 4 hours ago
08.19.20
Rihanna Shows The Wonders Of Fenty Skin With…
 4 hours ago
08.19.20
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New…
 4 hours ago
08.19.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 17 hours ago
08.19.20
These Are The States Black People Want To…
 23 hours ago
08.18.20
KiKi’s Top 3 Things You Need To Have…
 23 hours ago
08.18.20
MC Lyte Files For Divorce From Husband After…
 1 day ago
08.18.20
Meet Leon Bridges: Everything To Know About The…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Ice Cube Discusses The Contract With Black America…
 2 days ago
08.17.20
Hot Spot: 10 Employees From Will & Jada’s…
 2 days ago
08.17.20
Future Awards Atlanta College Students With Coronavirus Relief…
 2 days ago
08.17.20
Joseph Kitchen, President of the Young Democrats of…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Close