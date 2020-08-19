Working Moms are now having to navigate their kids through virtual learning while working from home. Two moms shared their stories, challenges and solutions today during Working Mom Wednesday’s.

Jacenta has a kindergartner, a new baby and a husband who is a teacher. Her job doesn’t have the option of working from home so she has to change her work schedule to accommodate!

Listen to their stories on today’s Working Mom Wednesday.

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Real Moms Talk About Virtual Schooling was originally published on thelightnc.com

