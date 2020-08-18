News
HomeNews

Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy In Alleged Murder For Hire Plot In Death Of His Nephew

"Welcome To Sweetie Pies" New Season Celebration With An Exclusive Preview Event

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

James Timothy Norman, better known as Tim Norman of the hit restaurant Sweetie Pies, was arrested Tuesday (August 18) on conspiracy charges that resulting in the murder-for-hire death of his nephew.

According to court documents, Norman conspired with a woman, Terica Ellis, and others in order to facilitate to commit a murder-for-hire for money. In 2014, Norman obtained a $450,000 life insurance policy on his 18-year-old nephew, Andre Montgomery. When the teen died in 2016, Norman was listed as the sole beneficiary.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Norman had communicated with Ellis, an exotic dancer from Memphis the day leading up to Montgomery’s death. Montgomery had previously communicated with Ellis before and told him that she planned on being in St. Louis. Montgomery was shot and killed on March 14. Ellis’ phone location information placed her in the vicinity of the murder.

Following the murder, Norman contacted Ellis again via a burner phone and days later, she deposited over $9,000 into various bank accounts.

“Despite being at the scene of Montgomery’s murder at 8:02pm, ELLIS’s first phone call was not to the police, but rather to [NORMAN] at 8:03 p.m., at which time her phone location data showed she was driving in a direction consistent with her returning home in Memphis, Tennessee,” the criminal complaint says.

Norman is currently held without bond at a jail in Madison County, Mississippi. The son of famous restaurant owner Robbie Montgomery and featured player on the reality television series Welcome To Sweetie Pie’s, Norman feuded with his mother in recent years after she sued him for opening restaurants under the Sweetie Pie’s brand without her permission.

RELATED: Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy In Alleged Murder For Hire Plot In Death Of His Nephew

 

Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy In Alleged Murder For Hire Plot In Death Of His Nephew  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Justice For Kevil Wingo: Video Shows Inmate Denied…
 4 hours ago
08.19.20
Cardi B Hilariously Claps Back At ‘WAP’ Haters…
 4 hours ago
08.19.20
California Resident Tests Positive For The Human Plague
 4 hours ago
08.19.20
Rihanna Shows The Wonders Of Fenty Skin With…
 4 hours ago
08.19.20
Cuba Gooding Jr. Accused Of Rape In New…
 4 hours ago
08.19.20
Sweetie Pie’s Owner Tim Norman Charged With Conspiracy…
 17 hours ago
08.19.20
These Are The States Black People Want To…
 23 hours ago
08.18.20
KiKi’s Top 3 Things You Need To Have…
 23 hours ago
08.18.20
MC Lyte Files For Divorce From Husband After…
 1 day ago
08.18.20
Meet Leon Bridges: Everything To Know About The…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Ice Cube Discusses The Contract With Black America…
 2 days ago
08.17.20
Hot Spot: 10 Employees From Will & Jada’s…
 2 days ago
08.17.20
Future Awards Atlanta College Students With Coronavirus Relief…
 2 days ago
08.17.20
Joseph Kitchen, President of the Young Democrats of…
 2 days ago
08.19.20
Close