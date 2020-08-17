CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Donnie Simpson To Be Inducted Into The Radio Hall of Fame

Donnie Simpson is headed to the Radio Hall of Fame! 

Donnie Simpson Radio Hall of Fame

Source: Radio One D.C. / Radio One Digital

Donnie Simpson is headed to the Radio Hall of Fame

Simpson joins 6 other broadcasters selected to the 2020 class of the Radio Hall of Fame. The Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee inductee, Simpson began his radio career at age 15 with WJLB in his hometown Detroit, Michigan before moving to Washington, D.C, starting at 93.9 WKYS (then known as WRC-FM). After a five-year retirement, Donnie returned to the airways, joining Majic 102.3/92.7 on August 17th, 2015.

Donnie will be honored on Thursday, October 29 during a live radio broadcast induction ceremony from multiple locations and across multiple audio platforms.

Three inductees were determined by a vote from a panel of 600 industry professionals, four were voted on by the Nominating Committee and two were a result of a public vote from the listening public. The votes were monitored by certified public accounting firm Miller Kaplan Arase, LLP.

Congratulations Donnie!

Donnie Simpson & Alfred Liggins Receive DC Resolutions

Donnie Simpson & Alfred C. Liggins Receive D.C. Resolutions

19 photos Launch gallery

Donnie Simpson & Alfred C. Liggins Receive D.C. Resolutions

Continue reading Donnie Simpson & Alfred C. Liggins Receive D.C. Resolutions

Donnie Simpson & Alfred C. Liggins Receive D.C. Resolutions

Donnie Simpson To Be Inducted Into The Radio Hall of Fame  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett’s Husband Speaks Out &…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
Front Page News: This Fall Will Be The…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
Governor Brian Kemp Drops Lawsuit Against Mayor Keisha…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
Boosie Gets Banned From Instagram & Begs Mark…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
Quarantine Baby! Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Are…
 3 days ago
08.14.20
Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett’s Husband Allegedly Caught Cheating!…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
Ciara And Sienna Rock Matching Fros In ‘Rooted’…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
If You’re Looking For A New Church Home,…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
Elijah McClain’s Parents Sue City Of Aurora And…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
NC Rapper DaBaby Says He’s Voting For Kanye…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
Kandi & Todd Opening New Restaurant, ‘Blaze’ Steak…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
10 items
Kamala Harris Goes For Trump’s Jugular As She…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
Stores Recall Onions Due To Major Salmonella Outbreak
 4 days ago
08.13.20
Resellers Are Hawking Telfar Bags For Ridiculous Prices…
 4 days ago
08.13.20
Close