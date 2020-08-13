Gary, unfortunately, had to report today that it is rumored that LeToya Luckett’s husband was allegedly caught cheating with a side chick in Dallas, Texas.

It was reported that the mistress has pictures with Tommi Walker with a familiar tattoo. The former Destiny’s Child member is currently pregnant with their second child and recently had a baby shower.

It’s rumored the girl is an Instagram model and claims she’s not the only woman he’s cheated on his wife with.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: LeToya Luckett’s Husband Allegedly Caught Cheating! [VIDEO] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com