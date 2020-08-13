Kandi & Todd Opening New Restaurant, ‘Blaze’ Steak & Seafood Named After Their Baby Girl

Kandi and Todd of #RHOA fame already have THREE Old Lady Gang restaurant locations, one in Atlanta’s Camp Creek Marketplace, one in the StateFarm Arena, and another in the city’s Castleberry Hill Neighborhood. Now the successful entrepreneurs/Real Housewives of Atlanta stars are announcing their latest restaurant; Blaze Steak & Seafood.

The news comes from Todd Tucker himself who excitedly made the announcement on Instagram.

“I live in Southwest Atlanta and always asked why we don’t have certain restaurants in our area (Black Area),” Todd captioned a pic of the establishment. “But I’m not asking any more!”I will build what we want and what we need in our communities!” he added while noting that “they better not let me figure out how to build my own grocery store!”

Kandi’s all for it and added in Todd’s comments; “Make it happen babe!”

Blaze Steak & Seafood is seemingly named after their daughter Blaze Tucker who was born November 22, 2019, via surrogate.

It’s unclear when Blaze restaurant will open but The Tuckers have a “Now Hiring” sign posted outside the door.

In related news, Georgia State University College of Law recently announced that they’re offering a legal course about Kandi documenting her businesses and longlasting career. Taught by professor Mo Ivory, it will be part of the Entertainment, Sports, and Media Law Initiative.

A description for the class reads;

In class, Ivory will guide law students through the deals and contracts that have built Burruss’ brand. Throughout the semester, students will role-play contract negotiations and hear from key players in Burruss’s career, including her mother, attorneys, her manager, and more. Ivory hopes by dissecting the legal aspects of Burruss’s expansive career, students will be able to develop skills in deal-making techniques, copyrights, trademarks, licensing, and endorsements, as well as recording, television and film contracts.

Kandi is ecstatic about the news and told Georgia State via a statement that she’s honored.

“I am honored to be part of this year’s curriculum at Georgia State University College of Law,” Burruss said. “Attorneys are among the most important members of your team. It’s imperative you have the right lawyers around you to assist in making the best decisions. Every contract you sign is building towards your overall dreams and goals. I’m excited to see the students get a first-hand look into some of the contracts that have shaped my career thus far.”

You go, girl!

What do YOU think about Kandi’s big restaurant and legal course news???

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

