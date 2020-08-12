Michelle D. Bernard Talks Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Nomination “It’s A Dawn of a New Day” [Listen]

"It's A Dawn of a New Day"

National
| 08.12.20
Dismiss
Michelle D. Bernard

Source: Provided By Michelle D. Bernard / Michelle D. Bernard

Journalist Michelle D. Bernard is excited as most women are about the appointment of California Senator Kamala Harris as Joe Biden’s Vice Presidential running mate. The President and CEO of the Bernard Center For Women, Politics & Public Policy, Bernard is well versed on why Harris as the Vice Presidential nominee is important and possibly more significant than Barack Obama becoming president of the United States.

Bernard talks about the moment and how a group of women reacted to the news, why this appointment is so crucial and more with Donnie Simpson.

RELATED: Joe Biden Picks Kamala Harris To Be His VP Running Mate In Historical Moment

RELATED: Rep. Matt Gaetz Not Happy That Howard University Is Getting Stimulus Money. Kamala Harris Calls Him Out

Michelle D. Bernard Talks Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Nomination “It’s A Dawn of a New Day” [Listen]  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: The Gospel WAP…
 5 hours ago
08.12.20
Brian McKnight Shares His Inspiration For His Final…
 6 hours ago
08.12.20
Did Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Break Up…
 7 hours ago
08.12.20
Viola Davis Purchased The Slave Plantation Where She…
 8 hours ago
08.12.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop Now
 9 hours ago
08.12.20
The Last Standing Blockbuster Transforms Into A ’90s…
 10 hours ago
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…
 11 hours ago
08.12.20
‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 2020 Reboot Is On…
 11 hours ago
08.12.20
Georgia State University To Offer Legal Life of…
 12 hours ago
08.12.20
LaKeith Stanfield’s Cryptic Social Media Posts Spark Concern…
 12 hours ago
08.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary…
 1 day ago
08.11.20
Toni Braxton Surprises Rickey Smiley For His Birthday!…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Jini Thornton Explains The Coronavirus Stimulus Updates [EXCLUSIVE…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Close