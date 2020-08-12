CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Brian McKnight Shares His Inspiration For His Final Studio Album [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

It’s 2020 and Brian McKnight is releasing his 20th studio album, titled “Exodus.”  The seasoned R&B artist shared his inspiration in quarantine for his final album and why he decided to leave the music game.

Since recently getting married, the newlywed says all his inspiration comes from his wife.  He explains his quarantine routine, what’s next, and who he would like to do a VERZUZ with.

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - September 12, 2017

#MCM: Brian McKnight Is Aging Like Fine Wine [PHOTOS]

10 photos Launch gallery

#MCM: Brian McKnight Is Aging Like Fine Wine [PHOTOS]

Continue reading #MCM: Brian McKnight Is Aging Like Fine Wine [PHOTOS]

#MCM: Brian McKnight Is Aging Like Fine Wine [PHOTOS]

The 17-time Grammy Award nominee, R&B artist Brain McKnight is showing us that he has aged gracefully over the years. Rocking his salt and pepper beard, Brain reminds us that he is still our Man Crush Monday in his new single "Nobody".   The seasoned singer is now working on his 20th studio album titled "Exodus" which he says will be his final album. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. "Nobody" is about his wife Leilani and the visuals in the video are personal footage from their wedding in 2017. “It’s about the incredible love we share as have been all the songs I’ve written since we’ve been together. ’Nobody’ is perfect for right now at a time when real true love seems to be missing in music and in most aspects of society. It’s the best song I’ve written in a long time.” Even though Brian is off the market, we can still admire his looks over the years. Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MfF3w-qOMVQ   WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Brian McKnight Shares His Inspiration For His Final Studio Album [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: The Gospel WAP…
 5 hours ago
08.12.20
Brian McKnight Shares His Inspiration For His Final…
 6 hours ago
08.12.20
Did Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Break Up…
 7 hours ago
08.12.20
Viola Davis Purchased The Slave Plantation Where She…
 8 hours ago
08.12.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop Now
 9 hours ago
08.12.20
The Last Standing Blockbuster Transforms Into A ’90s…
 10 hours ago
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…
 11 hours ago
08.12.20
‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 2020 Reboot Is On…
 11 hours ago
08.12.20
Georgia State University To Offer Legal Life of…
 12 hours ago
08.12.20
LaKeith Stanfield’s Cryptic Social Media Posts Spark Concern…
 12 hours ago
08.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary…
 1 day ago
08.11.20
Toni Braxton Surprises Rickey Smiley For His Birthday!…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Jini Thornton Explains The Coronavirus Stimulus Updates [EXCLUSIVE…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Close