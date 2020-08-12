“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Finding Balance!

Local
| 08.12.20
Dismiss
Her head is filled with worries

Source: Peopleimages / Getty

 

STRESS, ANXIETY… This is what we are facing during this pandemic and now as working moms.. the kids are going back to school virtually.  How do we balance it all?

DR. TEDRA AMDERSON BROWN WILL TALK TO THE WOMEN ABOUT… MENTAL HEALTH AND WELLNESS AND HOW WE ARE COPING WITH COVID-19 … IN MIDST OF KIDS GOING BACK TO SCHOOL VIRTUALLY!!

Presented by:   BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA – OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS

 

Dr. Tedra Anderson-Brown 

Dr. Tedra Anderson-Brown is the Behavioral Medical Director for Blue Cross NC (BCNC). She joined BCNC in November 2019. As a recovery ally, Dr. Anderson-Brown is the family member and friend of those living with mental health and substance abuse challenges. She is a proud alum of Duke University with a B.S. degree in Zoology ’87 and M.D. ’91. Dr. Anderson-Brown completed her residency training in General Psychiatry and then a Fellowship in Addiction Psychiatry at Duke and the Durham Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She is board certified in both. She is also professionally involved in medical and community-focused organizations addressing healthcare disparities for those with mental health and substance use issues. She also volunteers her time in the Durham Community to promote mental health awareness and combat stigma. She is married and has 2 beautiful adult dau

“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Finding Balance!  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Church Announcements with Bernice Jenkins: The Gospel WAP…
 5 hours ago
08.12.20
Brian McKnight Shares His Inspiration For His Final…
 6 hours ago
08.12.20
Did Porsha Williams & Dennis McKinley Break Up…
 7 hours ago
08.12.20
Viola Davis Purchased The Slave Plantation Where She…
 8 hours ago
08.12.20
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop Now
 9 hours ago
08.12.20
The Last Standing Blockbuster Transforms Into A ’90s…
 10 hours ago
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…
 11 hours ago
08.12.20
‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 2020 Reboot Is On…
 11 hours ago
08.12.20
Georgia State University To Offer Legal Life of…
 12 hours ago
08.12.20
LaKeith Stanfield’s Cryptic Social Media Posts Spark Concern…
 12 hours ago
08.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary…
 1 day ago
08.11.20
Toni Braxton Surprises Rickey Smiley For His Birthday!…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Jini Thornton Explains The Coronavirus Stimulus Updates [EXCLUSIVE…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Close