‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 2020 Reboot Is On The Way

The reboot will be named 'BEL-AIR'. They take you back with the same plot of Fresh Prince that we all know and love but give it a modern twist.

Fresh Prince Pics

Source: Fresh Prince Pics / Fresh Prince

After years of fans re-watching old episodes of the Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air now there is a possibility new episodes might be near! Well, before we completely say that there is a plot twist. Yes, Will Smith, Benny Medina, and Quincy Jones are working on finding an official home for the reboot.

No, it will not be the same cast. This time around Will Smith plans on being behind the scenes. With a trailer dropping about a year ago, it has been keeping the fans in suspense.

The reboot will be named 'BEL-AIR'. They take you back with the same plot of Fresh Prince that we all know and love but give it a modern twist. Keeping it as much Philly as possible you can see one of the characters in the trailer wearing a "Free Meek Mill" shirt.

Sources say that the reboot will be taking more of a dramatic twist on the original show. The main character’s name in the reboot is still going to be “Will” a kid from Philly that gets sent to his rich Uncle’s house for better opportunities. The reboot will also have the original executive producers Smith, Quincy Jones, Benny Medina as well as creators Andy & Susan Borowitz to contribute to the reboot.

The Fresh Prince Of Bel-Air ran for about six seasons (1990-1996). The drought will soon be over and we will be getting some new episodes! Well…kinda. Listen we are here for it all!

‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 2020 Reboot Is On The Way  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

