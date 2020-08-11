CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary Feels Some Type Of Way [WATCH]

Chrissy Teigen celebrated taking her breast implants out by posing topless.

She shared a candid video on her Instagram story with her arms covering her boobs.  The former Sports Illustrated swimsuit model shared that she may consider implants again in the future but at a smaller size.

Though Chrissy was excited about her new ta-tas, Gary had a lot of thoughts about why she decided to pose almost nude on the social media app.  

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

15 photos Launch gallery

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

Continue reading All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

All The Ways Chrissy Teigen Is Just Like Us

Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary Feels Some Type Of Way [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary…
 5 hours ago
08.11.20
Toni Braxton Surprises Rickey Smiley For His Birthday!…
 1 day ago
08.10.20
Jini Thornton Explains The Coronavirus Stimulus Updates [EXCLUSIVE…
 1 day ago
08.10.20
Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel…
 1 day ago
08.10.20
Simon Cowell Breaks His Back While Testing Electric…
 1 day ago
08.10.20
13 items
Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 1 day ago
08.10.20
John David Washington Explains Why He Used To…
 1 day ago
08.10.20
Support A Breastfeeding Mom With Lansinoh’s #MamaPromise
 1 day ago
08.10.20
The Voting Rights Act Was Signed On This…
 1 day ago
08.10.20
Are You Cleaning Your Phone Properly?
 1 day ago
08.10.20
Gary’s Tea: Lala Opens Up About Co-Parenting With…
 4 days ago
08.07.20
Black Tony Finally Explains Why He Never Comes…
 4 days ago
08.07.20
Secure The Bag: Keke Palmer Announces She Will…
 5 days ago
08.06.20
Front Page News: Black Children Are 3 Times…
 5 days ago
08.06.20
Close