CLOSE
Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Stomp Wars HBCU KNOW Virtual Homecoming Experience Hosted By Rock T

Now you know a pandemic can’t stop an HBCU homecoming. @StompWarsUSA HBCU Know Virtual Homecoming Experience is coming soon!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

This experience will be GLOBAL! We’re celebrating HBCU excellence with the Battle of the Bands, Stomp Wars Step Competitions, of course, a tailgate & MUCH MORE! 😎

@HBCUKnow homecoming with be hosted by @RockTHolla, so you’re not going to want to miss this event! SAVE THE DATE. For more information visit www.StompWars.com NOW.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Stomp Wars HBCU KNOW Virtual Homecoming Experience Hosted By Rock T  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
One Vote: Register to Vote
Latest
7 Black Beauty Products To Shop Now
 2 hours ago
08.12.20
‘Joe Biden Got It Right’: Groups Praise Picking…
 4 hours ago
08.12.20
‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ 2020 Reboot Is On…
 5 hours ago
08.12.20
Georgia State University To Offer Legal Life of…
 6 hours ago
08.12.20
LaKeith Stanfield’s Cryptic Social Media Posts Spark Concern…
 6 hours ago
08.12.20
Gary’s Tea: Chrissy Teigen Poses Topless And Gary…
 24 hours ago
08.11.20
Toni Braxton Surprises Rickey Smiley For His Birthday!…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Jini Thornton Explains The Coronavirus Stimulus Updates [EXCLUSIVE…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Angela Simmons Has A New Boo, Boxer Daniel…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Simon Cowell Breaks His Back While Testing Electric…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
13 items
Throwback Photos Of The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
 2 days ago
08.10.20
John David Washington Explains Why He Used To…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Support A Breastfeeding Mom With Lansinoh’s #MamaPromise
 2 days ago
08.10.20
The Voting Rights Act Was Signed On This…
 2 days ago
08.10.20
Close